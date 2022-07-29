What was the involvement of gas station attendants in the murder of Daniella Perez?

The last three episodes of “Brutal Pact – The Assassination of Daniella Perez”, about the rumored case of the death of Gloria Perez’s daughter, are now available on HBO Max and tell the details of the crime and investigation that led to the arrest of Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Peixoto (at the time, Paula Thomaz).

During the third chapter, a complex issue is explained: the testimony of gas station attendants who witnessed the actor ambushing Daniella’s car and punching the actress, which left her unconscious. The two were co-stars on the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by Gloria.

However, according to the documentary series, going after the witnesses and convincing them to testify was not easy and depended on a lot of effort and several attempts by the playwright to materialize.

It all started during the night of Daniella Perez’s funeral, when Gloria received an anonymous phone call that said: “If you want to know what happened to your daughter, go to the Alvorada gas station, next to Tycoon [estúdio de gravações usado pela Rede Globo à época]”.

The writer asked a friend to go to the indicated location and, when he returned, said that “something really happened”, because no one who worked at the gas station wanted to talk about it: everyone ran away. At the same time, Guilherme de Pádua’s lawyer gave an interview and said that the gas attendants only “saw the cars passing”, conflicting information, as the location is far from the road and it would be very difficult to identify the vehicles and who was driving.

Daniella Perez was married to Raul Gazolla and was killed by actor Guilherme de Padua Image: Disclosure

To help understand what could have happened, the victim’s family went after some children who took pictures with Daniella and Guilherme on the way out of the studio. As they were fans, the group asked them to follow the actors’ cars, but the driver stopped when he saw that they had entered the gas station.

The crime happened on December 28, 1992 and, in January of the following year, Gloria Perez was approached by a cook who used to stay near the Alvorada gas station talking. He was the first person to tell the writer that her daughter had been assaulted and had passed out. She was later placed unconscious in the car. In a recorded call, he says that the actress would have said “what a joke is this?” to the then soap opera colleague. However, this man did not want to testify to the police.

After the revelation, the author went to the gas station every day to try to find out more details, but no gas station attendant spoke to her and the store manager refused to give more information. He even ripped out pages from a control book that contained details about employees who might have witnessed the assault and also sent the check Daniella used to pay for gas to another station.

While looking for answers, the victim’s mother found a man who was a lookout at the place and asked him for details. “I don’t know their name, but they live here, in the communities of Barra. One of them is a stutterer and the other I think is called Daniel”. With this information, Gloria Perez went to the communities every day to find out who these men were who would have witnessed the punch.

Gloria Perez tells how she found the gas station attendants who were witnesses of the aggression and ambush Image: HBOMAX/Disclosure

Why did they refuse?

The author asked everyone in the community if they knew any gas station attendants who stuttered who lived in the area, until a person recognized the profile. It was then that Gloria arrived at Dagmar de Almeida Bastos, mother of Flávio Bastos, the former employee of the post.

“I was scared, scared [ao ver a escritora]. The weak part was me”, says the woman in the series. For Gloria, Dagmar justifies: “If they did this to your daughter, being who you are, imagine what they will do to mine. And it doesn’t even make the paper.” “I knew she was right,” concluded the author.

I was afraid of reprisal. Because, I’ll tell you, it’s easy with others, not with me. People who don’t understand much about the business of justice find it very difficult to trust.

Dagman de Almeida Bastos

It was then that the author had an idea to get Dagmar’s attention. “One day, I saw that she had a daughter and I took the forensic photos. She slammed the door in my face again, and I put the photos under the door. She opened it. I begged Miss Dagmar.” The images convinced the woman who let her son speak. “I felt sorry for her,” she said.

So, Fábio told his side of the story. Because he had problems with his diction, he was a very shy person, but he was convinced when he saw the album with Daniella’s photos, which moved him. The former gas station attendant says he recognized the actress who played Yasmin in “De Corpo e Alma”, and recalls that he later saw the actor from Bira punching her and driving Daniella’s car. He did not see Paula at the scene, but he understands that it was not possible for the killer’s car to be driven without someone else being present.

At the end of the testimonies, it is clear that the fear of suffering reprisals was what prevented everyone from speaking out and denouncing Guilherme de Pádua.

the car washer

In addition to the attendants, a car washer named Antonio Clarete was also involved in the story, as he was the one who had sanitized Guilherme’s vehicle after the crime. Once with the name and address, the author went once more to try to find out what had happened.

Like the gas station employees, he was afraid to speak to the authorities and suffer some kind of revenge. To persuade him, Gloria Perez discovered that the man is evangelical and asked for help from federal deputy Benedita da Silva, who also followed the religion, and the pastor of the church the man attended.

Even being pressured by everyone, Antonio didn’t want to talk. Until the author called the police and he was escorted to the police station to testify. He told authorities that the couple took the car to wash the night of the crime. Paula tried to hide, while Guilherme was visibly nervous.

Finally, he says that the car had something red that came out along with the water from the cloth and he also recognized the killer. According to the prosecutor responsible for the case, the washer’s testimony helped to dismantle the defense’s thesis that the crime was an accident.

Why was it important?

The testimonies of the gas station attendants and the car washer were important because they helped in the thesis that it was not a crime of passion, but premeditated, as it even involved an ambush.

Thus, there would also be no more speculations as to why Daniella Perez would have gone there to meet the actor, after all, she was unconscious. As the times, dates and details matched, the prosecution managed to be more assertive.

