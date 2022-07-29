What Would I Do If The James Webb Telescope Was Mine

You’ve seen a lot about the James Webb telescope in the last few weeks. After a long calibration process, the consortium released its first images, to everyone’s amazement and amazement — including scientists, who are almost drooling over the data.

Here, I’m going to do something a little different. A wish list, so to speak. Imagining a parallel universe where I got James Webb as a gift and could do whatever I wanted with him, what would it be?

I warn you that the list has an evident bias, due to my lines of research. Far be it from me to say that studying exoplanets is less important, but as I study galaxy formation, that will be the focus here.

1 – The first galaxies

This one is obvious, and there are already a lot of people trying to do something similar. The data must already exist, just need to analyze. But it’s inevitable: James Webb is quite a tool for discovering the first galaxies in the universe.

Remember, the further away a galaxy, the longer its light took to reach us. So we’re looking more into the past, an emission that was produced several billion years ago.

James Webb, with his ability to see further, is also able to see further into the past. So we expect to see the first galaxies, the first stars, the beginning of structures in the universe.

There is even a candidate already, GLASS-z13, possibly observed 13.4 billion years in the past. The result has yet to be confirmed, but GLASS-z13 was found with observations of just a few hours. Compare that to weeks of Hubble Deep Field data to imagine what we might see with James Webb. It would have been unthinkable until last year.

More so, some projects use galaxy clusters as cosmic lenses, further enhancing the ability to see farther. With a James Webb of mine, I’d spend a lot of time looking for those more distant galaxies.

2 – How did black holes come about?

Today we know that all galaxies have a black hole inside. But we don’t understand how they came about, or how they grew to their ideal size.

One of the main ways we can understand how black holes grow is by studying their infrared emission. With this, we can analyze the observed energy and separate what is produced by stars and what is produced by a black hole feeding and growing.

The problem is that this emission is too weak for very small black holes. Undetectable—until James Webb arrived, of course. Now, we can point the telescope where we don’t even know if there’s a black hole yet, and try to find that missing link in the evolution of galaxies.

3 – The building blocks of galaxies

Another big open problem is understanding how galaxies formed their structures. We know that star-forming galaxies are currently disk-shaped, like our own Milky Way.

However, it was not always like this. In the past, galaxies had a more irregular shape, they were more chaotic objects. We are still trying to understand how they came to be in their current, more well-behaved, more orderly form.

I have been investigating this process for several years. With current telescopes, we can measure the movement of matter in various parts of the galaxy, and measure how that matter is moving, how close it is to a regular disk.

However, the further away from the center, the weaker the emission of radiation. And that’s where James Webb comes in. By observing matter in the galactic periphery, we can even understand how the material that is arriving from outside aggregates with the rest of the galaxy, and how it gradually acquires its structure.

And the best of all? This is doable. Any astronomer in the world can submit projects to be observed, and we have up to two Brazilian teams with approved projects. Now it’s time to put the ideas on paper and work on the next call!