WhatsApp always online? Understand what can cause ‘bug’ in the app | Social networks

WhatsApp displays “online” status when a contact is active in the messenger, but it is possible that activity will be shown even if the user is not actually using the app. This happens for a variety of reasons, such as when the service runs in the background or when the web version of the app is open. However, depending on the case, it is possible that the constant online WhatsApp is a bug. In any case, the feature may have its days numbered, as the function to remove the online is in the beta testing phase for Android and may soon arrive in the Meta messenger.

WhatsApp: how to see deleted messages with the help of an app

WhatsApp: what happens when I block someone? See 6 curiosities

But while the tool is not released, the appearance of the banner can cause problems, making your contacts think that you are indeed online and just don’t want to respond. So, understand, below, what makes WhatsApp always online and how to fix it on iPhone (iOS) and Android phones.

1 of 2 WhatsApp online directly: understand how the status can be displayed in the app even if you are not actually using it or if it may be a bug; — Photo: Getty Images WhatsApp online directly: understand how the status can be displayed in the app even if you are not actually using it or if it may be a bug; — Photo: Getty Images

📝 How to know who saw your WhatsApp status? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

Google Trends, a tool that monitors Google searches, has identified an increase in searches for terms such as “whatsapp online alone” and “bug whatsapp online”. According to the website, only these expressions showed a growth of 2,050% and 1,750%, respectively.

It is possible that some errors in the messenger actually cause WhatsApp to display the online directly, such as when the internet is unstable and the app is unable to capture the disconnection, for example. In this way, the application continues to display the status for a few minutes even if you are no longer accessing it. O TechTudo contacted Meta to find out if there is any other specific bug that would cause this type of failure, and the company reported that no errors were detected in this regard.

2 of 2 Google Trends chart of the term “bug whatsapp online” in the last 7 days, which has seen an increase of 1,750%. — Photo: Reproduction: Google Trends Google Trends chart of the term “whatsapp online bug” in the last 7 days, which saw a 1,750% increase. — Photo: Reproduction: Google Trends

However, more than just connection bugs, other reasons can also cause the online status to appear even if the user is not actually active on WhatsApp. One of them is to leave the messenger open in the background on the cell phone. This is because the application uses mobile data, or even Wi-Fi, to continue to display and record platform activities – such as to show the Statuses published by your contacts, for example. Thus, this practice can end up making you appear online even when you are not using the app.

If you want to avoid this, go to your smartphone’s settings and access the “Apps”. Then search for WhatsApp and deactivate the key “Background data”. However, it is worth remembering: if you use this feature, you will not receive app updates until you open it again.

Another way for your online status to always be displayed is by keeping WhatsApp Web open and connected on your computer. The operating logic is similar to that of using mobile data, since, even if you are not talking to anyone, the app continues to operate. This is useful for the application to perform practical actions, such as downloading media and notifications of new messages. If you want to prevent this from happening, just log out of your WhatsApp Web account when you are not using it.

Also, the messaging platform will display the online status at the top of your chat if you leave the app open on the screen and don’t move. So remember to close the application when you are not going to use it. Another valid tip is to always keep WhatsApp updated, as new versions of the messenger fix any bugs that have reached the stable app.

With information from Google Trends

See too: What you need about WhatsApp ‘single view’