Where is Giselle Medeiros, Dani from Chiquititas

This Thursday (28), the first Brazilian version of Chiquititas (1997-2001) completes 25 years and, while some members of the cast, such as Fernanda Souza and Carla Diaz, continue to be stamped on television, others are shining in other areas. . This is the case of Giselle MedeirosDani from the children’s soap opera, who works as a photographer. “My passion is to portray women, female empowerment, this rescue of looking with love, looking at oneself with love… I also do family, pregnant women and couples shoots. I like to portray the other”says, in an interview with OnScreen.

The ex-Chiquitita, 35, is married to Rafael Carvalho, lives in São Paulo and still has no children. The couple believes that at the right time the children will arrive and transform their lives. Asked how she would react if her pimp wanted to get into an artistic career, she says she would be supportive. “I believe that, if one day I have children, I will try to educate, care, love, direct, but not choose for them, so I would support them,” she says.

Giselle points out that 25 years is a long time, so she can’t have many memories of the soap opera, but she says the work was a gift and she only has good memories. “I missed living with the cast, the recording routine, the novelty of living in another country”, details the brunette, who had to move to Buenos Aires, Argentina, while playing the little orphan. This factor was even essential for her to leave the cast of the serial before the end of the plot. At the time, the mother of the actress chose to return to Brazil.

“My sister was living in Brazil, my father, my grandmother too, and my mother missed them a lot, there came a time when she needed to go back. It was a quiet conversation, I knew that at some point I would have to go back, so she talked to the production and resolved this issue”, he recalls, saying that, when he returned, he traveled the country doing shows with the group As Crianças Mais Amadas do Brasil. “As my mother closed with a manager even before returning to Brazil, he took care of my career at the time. Despite some invitations to work as an actress, he chose not to accept”, he adds, explaining that tours became a priority in era.

Giselle Medeiros, Dani from Chiquititas, had no idea of ​​the success that the soap opera had

Just like Nelson Freitas, who revealed in a recent interview that he had no idea of ​​the success that Chiquititas was having in Brazil until he had to come to the country to record special scenes for the plot, Giselle Medeiros also didn’t know that the soap opera had become a phenomenon. “I only managed to understand the success that Chiquititas was when I returned to live in Brazil, living in Argentina allowed us to have a more peaceful routine”, she points out.

“Fame brings you many responsibilities, many people approach you. Due to lack of experience, for example, we closed with a businessman who had a different objective than mine, but I believe that everything has a reason for being in life. The learning remained”, says, talking more about the post-Chiquititas.

Bia Botelho, Aretha Oliveira and Vick Rocha, interpreters of Ana, Pata and Nádia, respectively, are the former colleagues with whom she keeps most contact, but also talks to the rest of the cast via WhatsApp. Giselle says that many friends she met as an adult are surprised to learn that she was part of the soap opera. “It’s very funny and surprising after 25 years still receiving so much affection, knowing so many stories overcome and inspired by Chiquititas”, she celebrates, leaving a tip for the child actors of today. “Have fun. Do it with love, because this phase flies.”