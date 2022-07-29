Which is? Learn more about the new Central Bank feature!

Pix Garantido is already a reality and has emerged as a major opponent for credit cards. The initiative is a plan of the Federal Government together with the Central Bank, which intend to launch the modality in 2022. Along with the proposal, one of the promises is to reduce the value of interest, which are the great villains of those who use credit.

In short, Pix Garantido will allow purchases in installments, which can attract both companies and more customers. The payment method, which is already quite popular among Brazilians, promises even easier transactions.

How will Pix Guaranteed work?

Basically, the function of this modality is very similar to the credit card. Even if the consumer does not have an account balance, he can make purchases by scheduling one or more payments in installments. If, by chance, the payment date arrives and the user still does not have the amount, the bank pays. However, the consumer will owe the institution, which will charge the due interest.

Currently, the pix can only be used if the user has an account balance. Therefore, the change is quite significant: in addition to not requiring cash on the spot, it will also not be necessary to have a magnetic card. However, there will be a limit value for users. In the future, the option to pay bills will also be available.

Benefits of the new modality

In just two months of availability, pix has already become the most used shopping medium in the country. As it is a fast and efficient transaction, it surpassed the traditional TED by 20 times. Despite this, many Brazilians still rely on credit to make purchases: there were about R$ 478.5 billion in transactions in the first quarter of this year alone.

In this sense, Pix Garantido will bring benefits to users, but also to shopkeepers. That’s because it will attract more sales and there will be no charges from credit card operators. That is, the full value of purchases made through it will belong to the sellers.

For consumers, having one more installment option will improve their purchasing power. After all, even if banks charge interest, the fees will be significantly lower than those on cards. Finally, another positive point is that users will only need their cell phone to buy, dispensing with physical cards.

