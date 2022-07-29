“Who came up with the idea”; Sporting fans ‘go crazy’ with Bruno Tabata leaving for Palmeiras

Negotiation has already been confirmed by some and it remains to wait for an official announcement soon by Verdão

O palm trees knows that he cannot miss opportunities in the transfer market if he wants to continue fighting directly for titles this and in the coming seasons, even more with departures being confirmed. In addition to Gabriel Veron, who has already resigned, the board is aware that Scarpa has days after signing a pre-contract.

With Giovani able to be the attacker’s replacement, it remained to seek as soon as possible someone who would arrive to take over the vacancy of shirt 14, when he was no longer available. After Flaco López and Miguel Merentiel, that was the priority behind the scenes, especially as it is a need exposed by the technical committee.

To the delight of many, on the morning of this Friday (29), the profile specialized in news of Sporting, from Portugal, “João Castro | 1906”, marked the arrival of Bruno Tabata to Verdãowhich should speed up the process of the papers so that it can be announced as soon as possible, making it possible to register for the Copa Libertadores da América.

“Tabata at Palmeiras for 5M. The lions receive 5M (Euros) immediately and agreed to give the player to Abel Ferreira’s team. Palmeiras will register the athlete for the final quarters of #Libertadores The number 7 is thus available at #SportingCP Sporting should go to the market”reported. One issue that caught a lot of attention, however, was not just confirmation.

After having access to information that the Brazilian was leaving Lisbon, Portuguese fans expressed themselves on social media and regretted the departure, making it clear that he was an important player on the field. Several criticized and ended up reassuring some Palmeiras, who were in doubt if it had been a quality signing.

See some reactions below: