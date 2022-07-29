Who is Erick Pulgar? Meet Flamengo’s new midfielder, tall and good at set pieces | Flamengo

Flamengo is very close to making official the signing of Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar, 28, from Fiorentina. He landed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night to take the exams and sign the contract.

Pulgar and Vidal in Chile national team game

For the Chilean national team player, the club will pay an amount close to 3 million euros (about R$ 15 million). As Varela’s situation is complicated in relation to the documentation of the Russians, Pulgar has a chance of being the third name on Flamengo’s list for the Libertadores quarterfinals, along with Vidal and Everton Cebolinha.

Pulgar, who is 1.87m, started his career at Antofasgasta, in his hometown, and transferred to Universidad Católica. At the beginning of his professional career, he was a defender, but later he started to act as the first midfielder and was pointed out as a possible successor to Vidal, whom he will meet at Ninho do Urubu.

– He has good ball control and ability to reach the goal, especially in the air balls. He’s one of the few who wasn’t from the “golden generation” who managed to get a place among the national team’s holders,” he told the ge Chilean journalist Alejandro Cisternas.

His first experience in Europe was in 2015, at Bologna, where he stood out. In 2019, he was bought by Fiorentina and got off to a good start, with praised performance. He also became responsible for the team’s set pieces – he also specialized in penalty kicks. In 82 games for Viola, he scored eight goals.

Pulgar and Vidal in a game for the Chile national team

In his final stretch at Fiorentina, his income dropped, and he was loaned to Galatasaray. In Turkey he played 11 matches and was not very bright. Now in Brazil to wear the colors of Flamengo, the steering wheel intends to resume the path of glory.

In the Chilean national team, Erick Pulgar, who was called up for the first time in 2015, has consolidated himself as one of the important players in the midfield and has played 40 games, with four goals scored (watch two of them in the video below). He won the Copa América Centenario in 2016.

The goals of Chile 3 x 0 Venezuela, for the 12th round of the Qualifiers for the World Cup

The off-field problems

Very young, still 18 years old, in 2013, Pulgar ran over a 65-year-old man in Antofagasta and did not help. An hour later, the man died in the hospital.

Pulgar was tried and convicted in 2014. The sentence ended up being milder, as the Justice understood that the victim crossed the street in an unauthorized place at the time of the hit-and-run. The family has an ongoing civil lawsuit against the player.

– Regarding the case of the year 2013, Pulgar was convicted as the author of manslaughter, for acting negligently while driving. The conviction granted him the sentence of 300 days of imprisonment and two years of suspension of the license, with the benefit of conditional remission of the sentence in the Gendarmería de Chile (that is, substitution of the execution of the custodial sentence by observation and assistance of the condemned before the the Gendarmería de Chile) – explained the Public Ministry to ge.

Pulgar was involved in another police controversy this year over a rape case that took place at a party at his house, but, according to the Chilean Public Ministry, the player is only part of the process as a witness.

– Currently, the Regional Office of the Metropolitan Occidente is investigating a complaint of rape in which Mr. Erick Pulgar appears as a witness.

The case began on June 28, when the 24-year-old victim reported the rape that had occurred the day before. On June 25, she was with a group of 10 people at the La Rubia nightclub in Las Condes, among them Pulgar.

The victim claimed to have lost consciousness after drinking and woke up in the player’s home, with signs of rape, including bruises on his body and injuries to his legs. According to the media in Chile at the time of the complaint, the young woman declared that she had entered a room in which she would not have been able to resist due to the drink she had consumed.

