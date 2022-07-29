‘Who is interested in the attack on the polls?’, asks TSE president – Notícias

This Thursday (28), the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, defended the Brazilian electoral process and questioned the criticism leveled at the country’s voting system. According to the minister, “attacks do not bring civilizing gains and in no way contribute to the solution of real collective problems”.

“Who is interested in the attack on electronic voting machines, on the Electoral Justice and on democracy? It is important to ask. The attack on electronic voting machines is an attack on the vote of the poorest. Denialism has a right address”, pondered Fachin during a meeting of the Full Council of the Association. of the Directors of the Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), in Brasília.

In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has raised doubts about the functioning of electronic voting machines and alleged that the devices are susceptible to fraud. Bolsonaro even made the accusations during a meeting with ambassadors, at Palácio da Alvorada, but explained this Thursday that the presentation to foreign diplomats was not of an electoral nature and is part of a debate of ideas.







































Fachin, however, considered that the introduction of electronic voting machines contributed to the reduction of invalid votes in elections. According to him, in 2000, this statistic dropped from 41% to 7.6%, that is, there was a decline of 82%. According to the minister, the devices are completely safe.

“The Electoral Justice, over almost a century, has ensured, with outstanding performance, the integrity of elementary mechanics for the peaceful processing of collective dissent, contributing to the maintenance of constitutional peace. The electronic voting process boasts dozens of layers of security and is tested by external experts on a recurring and exhaustive basis”, he said.

Also according to Fachin, the propagation of false news against the electoral system must be stopped. “It’s time to refuse the ideological abyss and external baseness, elevate rationality and abolish the season of fallacies and dogmatism. It’s time to reestablish a form of political communication that fulfills its utilitarian role, which is legitimate, but does not bury society in permanent conflict, nor democracy in a process of erosion, leveraged, unduly, by the high-tech industry of lies.”

The minister also stated that the TSE is preparing peaceful elections and stressed that the result of the vote must be respected. “We advocate peace and security in the elections. The Electoral Justice is prepared for the 2022 general elections. We will hold elections, and those elected will be graduated.”