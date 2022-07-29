WHO urges reduction of sexual acts between men

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recommended this Wednesday 27 that men who regularly have sex with men reduce the number of sexual partners to reduce the risk of exposure to the monkeypox virus.

The request came during a new meeting to announce control measures against the global outbreak of the disease, which has been classified by the WHO as a public health emergency on Saturday 23.

According to the director-general of the international health agency, the group that includes gays, bisexuals and sex workers needs to reduce contact to “reduce the risk of exposure” to the virus. monkeypox.

“That means making safe choices for yourself and others,” Tedros said. “For men who have sex with men, this currently includes reducing the number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with new partners to allow follow-up if needed.”

Although 98% of monkeypox cases have been identified among men who have sex with men, the WHO director warned that “any exposed person can catch monkeypox”.

“The focus for all countries must be on engaging and empowering communities of men who have sex with men to reduce the risk of infection and onward transmission, provide care for those infected, and safeguard human rights and dignity,” added Tedros Adhanom.

Number of cases increases

Data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) account for 18,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 78 countries. During Wednesday’s meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that 70% of cases are concentrated in Europe and 25% in the Americas.

The mortality rate caused by the monkeypox virus is estimated to be between 2% and 10%, depending on the type of agent. In addition, transmission by sexual contact was observed in 95% of cases, according to a study published in the British scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicinelast week.