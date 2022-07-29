Why should you adopt a high fiber diet? Check out the amazing benefits!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

A healthy and balanced diet is something that makes a lot of difference in everyday life. After all, through the correct consumption of nutrients, it is possible to keep a beautiful body, regular gut and even mental health up to date.

However, among many proteins, carbohydrates and vitamins that we consume daily, one food group ends up being forgotten: fiber. Learn about the benefits of having a diet rich in this nutrient below.

Types of fiber for your diet

Before including them in your diet, you should know that you should also increase your water consumption, as they work together to keep your intestines working well.

According to experts, the ideal amount of consumption is around 25g of fiber per day. Furthermore, they are divided into two groups:

The first, known as soluble fiber, it is the easiest to find and is present in fruits and vegetables. These fibers are excellent for preventing cardiovascular disease and reducing bad cholesterol levels.

The second, called insoluble fiberis what keeps our intestines working well, in addition to controlling blood glucose.

Benefits of fiber for your diet:

improvement in mood

A high fiber diet is excellent for regulating mood levels. According to experts, people who consume grains, cereals and some vegetables in large quantities are more positive.

Because of this, they recommend inserting nuts and some fruits in snacks between meals, avoiding processed foods, which can bring various harm.

In addition, these foods contribute to reducing the effects of stress significantly, as they help to keep some intestinal bacteria away. Includingstudies point to a positive effect in relation to anxiety and depression.

reduces inflammation

A high-fiber diet can help the beneficial bacteria that live in the gut to release certain substances that help mitigate inflammation in the body. In this way, they can even help you lose fat and weight.

Decreases stress

Healthy eating can change your stress levels. A high-fiber diet can reduce the effects of stress, according to research published in The Journal of Physiology.

The relationship between gut bacteria and stress-related disorders such as anxiety, depression and irritable bowel syndrome has been extensively studied in recent years.

