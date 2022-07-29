Will I be able to check FORGOTTEN MONEY in AUGUST? See details of the values ​​to be consulted

O central bank can release a new query from the a system Amounts Receivable this August.

See amounts receivable here

Also announced for 2022, at the beginning of the year, the new query has not yet occurred because of a strike by BC servers. The strike ended in July.

Below, see how consult forgotten money and latest news from the Amounts Receivable System.

.

>>> CONSULT VALUES TO RECEIVE RELEASED this end of month? Click here and check.

Amounts Receivable from the Central Bank; forgotten money

PIS 2022: Installment of up to BRL 1,212 is released; CONSULT HERE

O Amounts Receivable System is the term used to characterize the amount that has been forgotten in checking or savings accounts.

PIS payment of up to BRL 1,212 released. CLICK HERE and see how much you have to receive

Amounts improperly charged in credit fees are also part of the system.

O forgotten money in banks, in this second phase, more than BRL 4.1 billion.

Where does forgotten money come from?

O central bank forgotten money originates from:

Closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups.

Was consultation early?

Despite the great expectations of Brazilians, the date for a new consultation of the Securities Receivables System was not announced and, consequently, could not be anticipated.

Amounts receivable.bcb.gov.br; how to check receivables

For check forgotten money in banks just access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.

Consultations and redemption requests are “temporarily suspended for improvement”, according to the Central Bank’s own website.

It is important to remember that those who have already performed the initial consultation received a specific date to return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

If you haven’t already done so, just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and make the consult amounts receivable using the CPF number and date of birth.

For consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.

After performing the initial consultation you must:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the previously informed date;

Log in;

Consult any of the options: amount receivable; the institution that must return the amount; the origin of forgotten money;

Click on the option “Request via here”, to receive via Pix, or on the option “Request via institution” to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.

READ TOO: AUXÍLIO BRASIL 2022: Families may have their benefit blocked after analysis; find out why and what to do if Auxílio Brasil is blocked

New Amounts Receivable rules

O Amounts Receivable system established some changes after the completion of the first rescue phase. See what they are:

it will not be necessary to perform scheduling . Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

. Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation; The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. In other words, those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult again the System as data will be updated and new features may be available.

How to withdraw forgotten money?

After performing the initial consultation, see below how withdraw amounts receivable: