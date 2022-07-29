Will I receive an installment of R$ 600 or R$ 720 in August? Check the EARLY FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CALENDAR

the payment of Brazil aid will be anticipated in August for millions of beneficiaries in the country.

This month, the minimum amount becomes BRL 600. However, some families will be entitled to receive installments of BRL 720.

Are you entitled to the installment of R$ 720? SEE HOW MUCH YOU GET

Below, see how much you will receive from Brazil aid and advance calendar.

CLICK HERE and understand in detail if you will receive R$ 720 of Auxílio Brasil

AID BRAZIL AUGUST; BRAZIL AID BRL 600;

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: SEE HERE if you will receive an installment of R$ 720 in August

Last Thursday (21), Minister Ciro Nogueira revealed that the Government that Aid Brasil Calendar for August would be anticipated.

O payment of aid Brazil is done from the last ten working days of the month, as subscribers are used to. With the change, the transfers would be released at the beginning of the month.

AID VALUE BRAZIL AUGUST; INSTALLMENT WITH HIGHER VALUE IN AUGUST

This August, Auxílio Brasil recipients will receive a higher amount.

This is because a portion of BRL 120 that can be added to Bolsa Família, resulting in a total of BRL 720.

The value refers to the Gas Allowancewhich like the Brazil aidhad an increase and is paid every two months to the beneficiaries.

In this way, families registered in the two programs receive installments of BRL 720.

AUXILIO BRAZIL CALENDAR; CALENDAR AUXÍLIO BRASIL AUGUST; EARLY AID BRAZIL CALENDAR

The Auxílio Brasil payment will be released from the 9th of August.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6th – Receives on August 16th;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

.