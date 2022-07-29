Will Smith comments on Oscar slap for the first time on video

After months, Will Smith finally broke his silence in relation to the slap he gave on Chris Rock during the ceremony of Oscar of 2022. In a video of almost six minutes, the star, who even won the award for Best Actor that night, revealed that he tried to contact the comedian, but that he would not be ready to talk about what happened. After apologizing looking straight into the camera, Smith apologized to Rock and his family, stressing that he is “ here for when you’re ready to talk” – watch above.

Throughout the video, Smith reinforces that Jada Pinkett-Smith, the target of Rock’s bad-taste joke that caused the actor’s revolt, at no time encouraged the aggression and that he knows he was wrong in the way he reacted. “There’s no part of me that thinks it was right to behave that way.”. The star also apologized to all of the night’s nominees, saying he was heartbroken for having “stolen and destroyed your moment”.

Finally, Smith addressed the fans, saying that “disappointing people is my biggest trauma, i hate disappointing others”. He revealed that he was deeply sorry and confessed that the public’s reaction affected him mentally and emotionally. “I’m human and I made a mistake. I’m trying not to think of myself as shit” he declared. “I know it was shocking, but I promise that I am committed and committed to bringing lightness, love and joy to the world. if you continue [me acompanhando]I promise that we can be friends again”.

At the Oscars, minutes before Will Smith takes home the Best Actor statuette for his work in King Richard: Creating ChampionsRock improvised a joke about the look of Jada Pinkett Smith, actress and Will’s wife, who lives with the autoimmune disease alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Disgusted, Smith climbed onto the stage and slapped the comedian in the face. Upon returning to his seat, he shouted “get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”- know more.

On April 1st, Smith sent a letter to the Academy asking for the revocation of his membership. A week later, the institution announced that the actor is barred from attending the Oscars or related events for the next 10 years. Rock did not press charges against the actor.

In June, Jada declared in an episode of her show Red Table Talk who hopes that Will and Chris “may they be reconciled”.

