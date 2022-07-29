Will Smith talks about slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘My behavior was unacceptable’ | Movie theater

Rock was hosting the award for best documentary when he made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, who has alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.

Four months after the episode, the actor posted a nearly six-minute video on his YouTube channel in which he comments on the case. Look above.

1 of 3 Will Smith beats up Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony — Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters Will Smith beats up Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony – Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Smith answers three questions that were asked on the internet. The first of them questions why the actor did not apologize to Chris when he received the Oscar for best actor for his performance in “King Richard: Raising Champions”.

“It was all messed up at the time. I contacted Chris and the message came back that he’s not ready to talk.”

“I want to talk to you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here to talk when you’re ready,” says the actor.

Smith also apologizes to Chris’ mother and family. “I didn’t think about how hurt people were at that moment.”

2 of 3 Will Smith gets emotional during his best actor Oscar speech – Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters Will Smith gets emotional during his best actor Oscar speech – Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

He says he’s spent the last three months thinking about the “nuances” and “complexity” of what happened at the awards show.

“I can tell you there’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment,” says Smith.

“There’s no part of me that thinks that was the best way to deal with a feeling of disrespect or insults,” he continues.

Before Friday’s video, Smith had already released a statement in which he also apologized to Chris Rock the day after the 2022 Oscars, on March 28.

3 of 3 Jada and Will Smith arrive at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (27) – Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters Jada and Will Smith arrive at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (27) – Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

The second question is related to Jada’s attitude when Rock made the joke: “Did she ask you husband to do something, after rolling her eyes?”, reads Smith before replying.

“No. I made a choice out of my own experience, my own story, my story with Chris. Jada has nothing to do with it. Sorry, love. I want to say sorry to my kids too.”

“I can still see Questlove’s eyes, this happened when he won…Apologizing isn’t enough.”

Director Questlove was awarded the documentary “Summer of Soul (…or When The Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised)”. See the full list of Oscar 2022 winners.

‘Disappointing people is my central trauma’

The third and final question in the video is, “What would he say to people who were disappointed in his stance?”

“Disappointing people is my core trauma. I hate it when I disappoint people. So it hurts me psychologically and emotionally knowing that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me,” says Smith.

“The work I’m trying to do is: I’m deeply sorry, but I’m trying to have remorse without being ashamed of myself. I’m human, I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise I am deeply dedicated and committed to putting light, love and joy in the world.”