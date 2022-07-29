With bleeding, Carol Junger discovers perforation of the uterus by the IUD – Who

+



Carol Junger and Zé de Abreu (Photo: @zoguimaraes_photography)

Carolynne Junger, wife of Zé de Abreu, reported this Thursday (28) that she underwent tests after having heavy bleeding. The makeup artist explained that she was not menstruating and that she was afraid of the diagnosis.

“About a month ago, I started having abnormal bleeding, which wasn’t my period. I called my gynecologist and he prescribed me a medicine to take for two weeks. And he assured me that the bleeding would stop, and it really did. after I finished taking the medicine, it all came back again”, said Carol. “I started to really worry and went to the office in person to take exam orders.”

Carol waited a few days to take the exams, as she was solving problems with her health plan. “In those five days, I got really sick in my head, thinking about the various reasons why I was bleeding like that. It wasn’t a little, it was a lot. To the point of making me weak and I was also feeling cramping. that I could have left the place. Or that I could have gotten pregnant and was having a miscarriage, or it could be cancer, some disease. I was very scared”, she reported.

After the tests, Carol was diagnosed with bleeding. She had the wall of the uterus pierced by the IUD. “The lesser of the evils! I’m going to have the IUD removed and my uterus will heal on its own. (…) My warning is for women to ‘listen’ to their bodies, pay attention to the signs, go to the gynecologist and do routine exams “, finished.

Post by Carol Junger (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)