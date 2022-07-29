With or without masks? Understand the option for use of the item in Brazil and in the world – Nacional

In states where protection has been relaxed, mayors have the option of maintaining the mandatory use of face masks. (photo: Government of Rio de Janeiro/ Reproduction)

As much as some already use the term “post-pandemic” to determine that the high of deaths from COVID-19 is over, many countries continue to maintain the use of masks and distancing rules, without even planning when to withdraw the mandatory protective equipment. Others abandoned the mandatory safety item and just “recommend” it, the so-called optional use.

Although vaccination against COVID-19 has advanced considerably in many countries, the relaxation of safety standards has led to an increase in the number of cases. In Brazil, the growth in the number of cases was also helped by the arrival of winter, which increases the incidence of respiratory diseases.

The use of a mask is still mandatory nationally, according to Law No. 14,019, of July 2, 2020. However, states and municipalities are free to decide what their guidelines for fighting the pandemic will be. In states where protection has been relaxed, mayors have the option of maintaining the requirement.

Brazil

Since March, 15 Brazilian states and Brasilia had already made the use of masks more flexible. In Belo Horizonte (MG), the use of masks was completely waived in closed and open places, however, due to the high number of cases, mainly in schools, the mask in closed places was once again mandatory until August 15, 2019. accordance with the decree of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte.

Check other states:

Mandatory – Rondnia, Amap, Par, Tocantins, Bahia, Piau, Cear, Pernambuco, Sergipe, Paraba and Piau.

Mandatory indoors – Acre, Amazonas, So Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul

Fully released – Roraima, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Alagoas and Santa Catarina

Mandatory in closed places according to the pandemic indicators established by the Secretary of State for Health – Minas Gerais, Goinia, Distrito Federal – Brasília, Esprito Santo and Maranho.

With the wave of flexibility in Brazil, Fiocruz released a bulletin stating that the relaxation of protective measures against COVID-19 is immature, even though cases and deaths are falling and vaccination is advancing. This is mainly due to the arrival of new strains of the coronavirus. “Flexible measures such as physical distancing or abandoning the use of masks in an unrestricted way contributes to a possible increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and does not protect us from a new wave.”

A very common measure among Brazilian states and their municipalities, due to the autonomy of decisions, has been the return of the use of masks in many cities, even without the capital being included, due to specific cases. An example is the city of Rio das Pedras, near Campinas.

The city returned with mandatory safety equipment in public and private schools, after a rise in cases due to the fact that, during the holidays, many children had contact with people from other cities, increasing the chances of contagion.

Cases of return to the use of masks in specific municipalities, even if the state has fully authorized them, were also recorded in Bahia, Amazonas, Acre and the Federal District.

Wearing masks around the world

italy

Since May 1st, Italy has withdrawn the mandatory use of masks indoors, in addition to no longer having to present the “health pass”, a type of vaccination card.

Masks are mandatory only in hospitals, public transport and cinemas. Until the end of April, all tourists arriving at the destination had to fill in a location form, but this procedure is no longer mandatory.

Spain

Since June 26, 2022, the use of masks indoors is no longer mandatory in Spain. According to the country’s health authorities, there has been a significant improvement in the health situation and in the fight against COVID-19.

Spain has recorded more than 80,000 deaths and 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 so far, according to official data.

United States

In the United States, the use of masks is not mandatory indoors or on public transport such as buses, planes and trains. However, the situation in some states remains critical, with cases and numbers of deaths growing significantly.

One such location is Los Angeles County, California, which is expected to return to mandatory use of masks indoors after the arrival of the hyper-infectious subvariant BA.5 Omicron, which is increasing the number of cases and sending an increasing number of people to the hospital.

This possible return of the use of masks already causes discussions and divides opinions. Those proposing the return of safety equipment argue that the measure is an effective, low-impact way to help stop the growing transmission of coronaviruses. LA County – the most populous in the country – like no other county in California. With its higher poverty rate and overcrowded housing, it has been hit harder than most parts of the state.

However, those who oppose the return of the measure argue that as much as the cases are increasing, the advance of vaccination against COVID-19 has made it possible for hospitals not to be overcrowded or overwhelmed.

For most states, the use of masks remains mandatory only in hospitals, health facilities and public transport.

australia

During most of the pandemic, Australia was considered one of the best places in a position to fight COVID-19. During the first two years of the pandemic, the coping strategy was one of the most effective in the world.

However, since late 2021, Australia has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The average of daily cases reaches 47 thousand, but the number of people hospitalized is still low.

For Australia, the use of masks is mandatory only in public transport and healthcare facilities.

China

In China, the confrontation is very rigid due to the zero COVID policy. Since April 2022, masks are mandatory when leaving home, mandatory testing and quarantine centers have reopened, and many non-essential schools and businesses have temporarily closed again.

This was all because the Omicron variant caused a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the additional restrictions that come with them in early 2022.

japan

Japan does not have a state law that mandates masks. However, recommendations for outdoor use and the requirement for indoor use remain in most states.

In most cases, the mask recommendation was duly followed, as vaccination started a little late in Japan. As many locations may determine their own mask mandates, some outbreaks have occurred. The rise of Omicron in late 2021/early 2022 convinced several municipalities to institute restrictions on some businesses, especially bars and restaurants.

Germany

During the longest period of the pandemic, Germany kept the virus with a well-controlled growth. This is due to the fact that the stipulations on the use of masks are constantly reviewed and reinforced. For example, cloth masks were no longer considered acceptable %u200B%u200B and people were required to wear medical grade masks. Indoor locations and public transport required a mask, and people could be fined for not following the rules.

While masks were not required outdoors where social distancing is possible, as of April 2022 many of these restrictions have been lifted, with masks only required in stores and on public transport.

France

Almost the entire French population is vaccinated, around 92% according to health authorities. Therefore, most security measures were suspended since March 2022.

Masks are still mandatory on public transport and in healthcare facilities, but not in restaurants, stadiums, cinemas and other public places.

Mexico

In Mexico, the use of masks is still mandatory in closed places, and distancing and ventilation of establishments that receive many people is still recommended. Due to the indicators of the fifth wave of COVID-19 cases stabilizing, the Mexican health authorities even resumed releasing some face-to-face activities, such as classes at universities and schools.

According to Mexican experts, this latest wave of contamination was distinguished from the others because it had a much smaller impact, as the population over 18 years of age will have 90% complete vaccines, and between 12 and 17 years will be 60% vaccinated.

Peru

With the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID-19, Peru decided to return with the mandatory use of masks in closed places. It is worth mentioning that Peru is the country with the highest mortality rate from the disease in the world.

The mask had been dispensed with on May 1, when there were less than 5,000 infections a week, but they rose to 20, 6,000 in July, according to official figures.

