Without agreement, Glova de Pedreiro will be forced to pay ex-businessman

During this week, digital influencer Iran Ferreira, Luva de Pedreiro, celebrated on social media the signing of his biggest advertising contract. Although he did not reveal the name of the partner, nor the figures of these contracts, this Thursday (28/7), Iran learned that, by judicial decision taken at the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, he will have to account for how much you pocketed.

As there was no agreement with former businessman Alan Jesus, at the conciliation hearing held on Tuesday (26/7), this decision to render accounts includes the contracts signed under the influencer’s new management, composed by Falcão, a former player futsal, and entrepreneurs Mozyr Sampaio and Marcelo Seiroz, known as Batata.

In summary, Iran is obliged to make monthly deposits in court of 30% of its earnings to its former manager, as well as to present in the records a proof of its income where the respective percentage will be discounted, until it reaches R$ 5.2 million, value of the termination fine with the ex-agent.

This measure is part of the contractual agreement signed between Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus, in February this year. However, the document is contested by the defense of Iran Ferreira.

