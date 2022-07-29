Woman gets out of car and steals backpack from pedestrian in the South Zone of São Paulo; watch video | Sao Paulo

A pedestrian walking down the street was approached by a woman and had her backpack stolen around 7 am last Wednesday (27), at Rua José Maria Pinto Zilli, in Vila Andrade, South Zone of São Paulo.
The video recorded the moment when the pedestrian was walking down the street when a car approaches in the opposite direction. The suspect, who was wearing a mask and hood and was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, gets out of the car, runs towards the victim, steals the backpack and runs away.
Woman gets out of a car to steal from a pedestrian in the South Zone of SP – Photo: Reproduction
From the images, it is also possible to see that at least two other people occupied the vehicle.
According to data from the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), the number of robberies in the state grew 13% in June this year compared to the same month in 2021. Across the state, the number of robberies was 20,251 in June 2021. 2022, against 17,907 in June 2021.
About the case, SSP informed, in a note, that, according to the victim, her bag with documents and a cell phone were stolen. The person responsible for the crime was not identified until the last update of this report. The case was registered as theft by the Electronic Police Station, being forwarded to the 37th Police District (Campo Limpo).