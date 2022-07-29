Woman has a number released in a song by Gusttavo Lima, sues the musician and wins action: “They entered a random number…”

Gusttavo Lima is one of the main names of the Brazilian sertanejo and the singer collects tracks that appear in the main song. In addition to talent, the artist collects controversies in the career and some manage to have an impact on the social networks. As was the case this Thursday (28).

It turns out that the musician lost a lawsuit that a woman was bringing against him and will have to compensate the citizen in R$ 50 thousand. The process started after the girl discovered that her cell phone number had been released in a song of Gustavo and after the success of the track, the young woman would have received numerous calls from sexual imprint and threats.

“She suffers from the import of peace, because she receives countless messages to this day. It is important to make it clear that she did not process the Gusttavo Lima for fame, so much so that she doesn’t want her name known. She just wants the damage done to her to be compensated, given such harassment against her.,” the lawyer told Ofuxico.

ofuxico also sought advice from Gustavo which made it clear that the voice of “Clean sheet” will appeal the decision. “As mentioned earlier, it is important to note that Gusttavo Lima is just the performer of the song “Blocked”. Composers are the people who create the work and enter a random number, without indicating who it is, much less the DDD”, declared the team.