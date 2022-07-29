Woman kept in prison with children for 17 years says family could go up to 3 days without eating | Rio de Janeiro

The victim also said that her husband, Luiz Antonio Santos Silva, never allowed her to work and her children to attend school.

Luiz Antonio was arrested this Thursday (28), after an anonymous tip. he will answer for kidnapping or false imprisonment; ways of fact; mistreatment and torture.

Neighbors reported that Luiz Antonio, known as a DJ, used to turn up the music loudly to drown out the cries for help. And that Luiz Antonio used to throw away food donated by the neighborhood so that the woman and her children would not eat.

‘Stunning situation’, say police

military police of 27th Battalion (Santa Cruz), who helped the family, said that, even though they were used to dealing with crimes, they were surprised by the case. The main concern was to provide medical care to the family.

“The situation was appalling”, summarized the military police officer who provided assistance.

The family lived in subhuman and unhygienic conditions.

The children, aged 19 and 22, were found tied up, dirty and malnourished. And, despite being adults, they appear to be the age of children.

“They found a lady and two other people who were children of this lady who looked like a child, malnourished,” said the agent about the family’s conditions.

The case is investigated by 43rd PD (Guaratiba).

The Municipal Health Department reported that the woman and children who were in private prison were suffering from dehydration and severe malnutrition and are receiving the necessary care, in addition to being monitored by social and mental health services.

Malnutrition impressed neighbors

Neighbors were also surprised at how the family looked. Marizete Diasa resident of the region, was impressed with the malnutrition situation of the family and said that when the family was released by the police, the woman could not even speak.

“We saw the state that the two children left here and another week, I don’t think I would survive anymore, and I spoke to her in the ambulance. And she is unable to speak, to express herself, even because of weakness”, said Marizete.

Neighbors reported that they tried to ask the government for help, but with no response, they began to feed the mother and her two hidden children.

“Children were trapped, tied up. On Wednesday, I brought bread, but the woman said that Luiz saw it and threw it away, said that he wanted to hit her, that he thought it was bad, and that they didn’t eat anything”, said Sebastião Gomes da Silva.

He also said that on Thursday (28), the day the family was released, he managed to give the girl a fruit.

“The girl took it here today, the little animal took the banana and ate it, peel and all. She was very hungry,” she said.

Case had already been reported

Residents also said that complaints were made to the neighborhood health post and to the Guardianship Council, but to no avail.

The direction of the Alkindar Soares Pereira Filho Family Clinic reported that it notified the suspected mistreatment in 2020 to the Guardianship Council of the region.

The Guardianship Council of Guaratiba said that it has been following the case for two years, that it has called the Public Ministry and the police, but nothing has been done so far. The Public Ministry did not return.