Xi Jinping warns Biden about Taiwan: ‘Those who play with fire end up getting burned’

Leaders spoke via video conference, but the warning had no effect and the American said the US position does not change

US President Joe Biden during a video conference meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House



the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingasked the American leader, Joe Biden, not “playing with fire” in relation to Taiwan’s “status”. According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, President Xi told Biden that “those who play with fire end up getting burned”, adding that “I hope the American side understands this”. Xi further stressed that the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent and that it is “the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese to firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added. Despite the warning from Chinayou United States reported that “US policy has not changed” and that the country “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo, or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the White House said in a statement. a statement after both leaders ended a call lasting more than two hours.

This was the fifth virtual meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office a year and a half ago. Differences between Beijing and Washington only increase. If before the reasons were just the disagreement over trade, now there is war in Ukrainethe disagreements about Taiwan that have increased in recent months and the most recent is the friction over a possible trip by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, an island that China considers one of its historic provinces and claims its sovereignty. Although high-ranking US officials frequently visit Taiwan, China considers the trip by Pelosi, one of the state’s top personalities, a major provocation. If that happens, the Chinese have already warned that Washington will have to “assume all the consequences” of this possible visit, which Pelosi has yet to confirm.

*With information from AFP