Your iPhone keeps a list of your most visited places; learn to delete | Productivity

iPhone (iOS) phones record the history of the most frequented places by the user through a native feature, called “Significant Places”. The tool has a list format and, when accessed, displays several of the addresses already visited and also the most frequented locations. In addition, it is also possible to find out the date and time of visits. Logs start to be stored from the first login to iCloud, but it is possible to disable the tool. Here’s what it is and how to clear your Significant Places history.

What is the feature and how does it work?

Significant Places is a tool native to iPhone (iOS) cell phones. The feature stores the places the user frequently visits, as well as city names, neighborhoods, dates and times. According to Apple, the device uses this information to understand which places the user likes to visit and, from that, to be able to offer relevant suggestions.

The mechanism works through the GPS, which stores the data and is able to generate a detailed report on the displacements. The algorithm that makes the determinations analyzes how often and how long the user spends at the location. Everything happens in the background, without the need to activate a permission or send notifications.

In addition to using the data obtained to provide personalized information – about the weather or traffic, for example – the system also takes advantage of Significant Locations to try to predict which location the user will travel to at a given time. For example, if you go to dance lessons every Wednesday, you might see the location at the top of the Apple Maps app suggestions for that day.

Is iPhone (iOS) Location History Safe?

According to Apple, Significant Places uses end-to-end encryption to keep data safe, so even the company itself can’t access the information. The locations are not sent to the servers, so they are only used by applications installed on the iPhone, such as Apple Maps itself. However, it is important to remember that the feature can be easily viewed by malicious users or apps. Therefore, the ideal is to avoid this type of function.

How to view and disable the tool?

If you want to view your favorite places visited, go to iPhone settings and look for the option “Privacy”. Then tap “Location Services” and then in “System Services”. To finish, press “Important Locations”.

If you want to disable the tool, disable the switch next to “Important Locations” and then in “Disable”. To clear the place history, press “Clean history”, in the bottom corner of the screen.

