Zelensky couple causes controversy by posing for Vogue amid rubble

Vladimir Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, were accused of narcissism and lack of respect for the victims of the conflict.

Sputnik – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska caused controversy by posing for a photo shoot for the American fashion magazine Vogue.

The publication chose the Ukrainian First Lady for the cover of its October issue, with a report entitled “A Portrait of Courage: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska”.

However, the photos taken amidst the rubble aroused criticism on the internet. Olena appears in make-up and well-dressed and, in some photos, accompanied by her husband as a couple of models. In an interview with the publication, the first lady says that the last few months “were the most horrible” of her life.

One of the scenarios chosen for the photos was the ruins of Kiev’s international airport. Another photo was taken in the empty Parliament, with barricades made of sandbags in the background. Among other things, the pair were accused of narcissism and lack of respect for victims of the conflict.

