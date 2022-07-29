Zelensky couple causes controversy by posing for Vogue amid rubble

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Zelensky couple causes controversy by posing for Vogue amid rubble 3 Views

Vladimir Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, were accused of narcissism and lack of respect for the victims of the conflict.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

PSB Summit points out that Molon will not be a candidate for the Senate in RJ

Candidacy threatened the PSB’s alliance with the PT, which wants to launch André Ceciliano as …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved