Zilu shows Wanessa Camargo’s ex with her children and gives a message

Wanessa Camargo’s ex-husband poses with his children and receives tribute from his ex-mother-in-law

The entrepreneur Marcus Buaizex-husband of the singer Vanessa Camargo, came up with the kids in a beautiful click. The famous celebrated another year of life and decided to share with fans some messages of affection he received. Among them were those of his ex-mother-in-law, the businesswoman Zilu Godoi Lacerdaand his former sister-in-law, actress Camilla Camargo.

Wanessa and Marcus announced their separation in an official statement released on social media in early May. According to the artist, the end of the relationship was a joint decision.

“Alongside our incredible children, whom we love unconditionally, we will continue to be a family, with the same values ​​and principles that have brought us together so far,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

The couple stayed together for 17 years. They are proud parents of two boys. The firstborn José Marcus is 10 years old, and the youngest of the family, João Francisco, is eight years old.

Soon after the separation, rumors began to surface on social media that Vanessa Camargo would have resumed an old romance with ex-boyfriend Dado Dolabella. However, no information has been confirmed by the singer.

On Tuesday afternoon (26), the singer’s ex-husband celebrated his 43rd birthday with his two children. At the time, Marcus made a point of sharing with internet users several messages of affection he received from his ex-wife’s family.

Zilu, mother of Vanessa Camargo, made a point of honoring the businessman with a beautiful photograph. “Today is his day! Congratulations! May God enlighten your walk with much love, peace and joy! Be happy in your entirety! Happy birthday,” she wrote, posting a photo of Marcus next to their two children.

Camilla, sister of Wanessa, left another statement for her former brother-in-law. “Today is your day and I just want to say that we love you here and that I wish you all the happiness in the world! Thank you for being a brother, the best uncle and godfather… you live in our hearts”, she wrote, sharing another photo that appears hugging Marcus in a wedding dress.

Tell us what you think!