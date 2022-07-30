10 Sports Games to Enjoy Besides FIFA and eFootball | sport games

Sports games are very popular in the gaming market, with numerous options for titles for all tastes and modalities. Among them, FIFA and eFootball are franchises that stand out, not only because they deal with football, but also because they are renewed annually. However, these are not the only options for sports fans. This is the case of NBA 2K22, Rocket League and Riders Republic, for example, which put players in intense and unusual competitions. Next, check the list of TechTudo with ten alternative sports games to enjoy on your computer, consoles or even cell phones.

NBA 2K22 lets you play with stars like Stephen Curry or create your own career as a basketball player — Photo: Playback/Youtube (Ronyosan)

Rocket League turns soccer matches into explosive car showdowns. The idea is for players to use their cars to hit a giant ball into the goal and score more than their opponents. Although it has a single-player mode, the focus of the game is on multiplayer matches, especially in the competitive scenario. Thus, both professional and amateur players can participate in events and climb the rankings.

Developed by Psyonix Studios, Rocket League has been free since 2020 with support for crossplay on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Epic Games Store). In addition, the game also has a simplified version for Android and iPhone (iOS).

In Rocket League, it is necessary to have the ability to dribble opponents with your car — Photo: Reproduction/Rocket League

From the creators of Steep, Riders Republic is a game by Ubisoft that lets you play extreme outdoor sports, including mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit and jet wingsuit. This open world game takes you on an adrenaline-pumping journey through mountains and canyons across the US, where players compete in solo mode, Showdown arena or in events for up to 50 players. The game is available for R$279.95 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and for R$249.90 on PC (via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store). Subscribers to the Ubisoft+ streaming service also have access to the title.

Riders Republic's Showdown arena mode features cooperative disputes with five more friends — Photo: Disclosure/PlayStation

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a great achievement by Activision in bringing the remastered version of the first two episodes of the nostalgic skate franchise. In other words, the game retains skaters, tracks, and missions from the original versions, but with modernized graphics and mechanics, as well as adding more content. The player needs to complete flips, grabs and other maneuvers to defeat his friends in disputes and accumulate points used to improve his skills.

Both games were originally released in the late 1990s for PSOne, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and Game Boy Advance. The remaster arrived in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Epic Games Store) for R$199.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 rescues classic elements from the original games with a renewed look — Photo: Disclosure / Activision

Knockout City is a multiplayer game developed by Velan Studios that presents a kind of futuristic version of dodgeball, or dodgeball, in 3×3 format. The dynamics are similar to real sport, as the purpose is to dodge the opponent’s attacks and then knock them out. Here, however, competitors must combine the mechanics of jumping and dash with super-powerful throws of special balls.

with support for crossplay and cross save (progression transfer), Knockout City is free on the following platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Knockout City is a free cross-platform game in the "style" dodge — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

NBA 2K22 brings the excitement of the basketball court to games, where you control stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, as well as athletes from the WNBA women’s league. Players have access to challenges that are already hallmarks of the annual series, most notably MyCareer — where you create your own journey to stardom. In MyTeam mode, you can build your dream squad with stars from different teams, just like in FIFA Ultimate Team, from the FIFA franchise.

Visual Concepts and 2K Games make the work available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, via Steam, where it costs R$ 299.90. The content is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

NBA 2K22 brings together stars from the men's and women's basketball leagues — Photo: Disclosure / PlayStation

Following the molds of Golf With Your Friends, Golf it! is a mini golf game with a focus on the multiplayer experience. Up to eight friends test aim and accuracy to see who hits the 18 holes in the fewest shots. In all, there are six themed fields full of portals, tunnels and springboards, but the player can also create custom maps according to preferences in the edit mode. It is worth noting that Golf it! is still in early access, offered by Perfuse Entertainment for Windows and macOS for R$ 17.99 through Steam.

Golf it! basically works like a virtual mini-golf game — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

7. Mario Strikers: Battle League

In this competitive multiplayer, Mario, Luigi and more friends from the Mushroom Kingdom come together to practice Strike, a sport similar to football. In disputes in the format five against five, it is worth using any item and trick to disarm the opponent, such as turtle shells, banana peels and bob-bombs. Players also have the “Superchutaços” available, special kicks with different strength, speed or movement that will help them to swell the nets.

Mario Strikers: Battle League offers multiplayer for up to eight competitors on the same console and online battles with up to two people per video game. You can buy it for Nintendo Switch for R$299 in the Brazilian eShop.

Mario Strikers: Battle League brings chaotic football matches with superpowers — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store

Also developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Roller Champions is a sports game that mixes elements of Roller Derby skating and basketball. Matches are played online on oval lanes, where two teams of three try to score by passing the ball through a hoop. The value of a hit increases with each round completed by the team before the pitch, and whoever gets five points first or the highest score when the timer runs out wins.

Roller Champions is available for free with cross-play and cross progression for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store). The content is still free for Ubisoft+ members.

Ubisoft Montreal combines basketball and skating in Roller Champions — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

Madden NFL 22 is the latest installment in the American football franchise from Electronic Arts (EA). In it, you can play close matches in authentic stadiums, manage your career as an athlete and even manage your own club as a coach or manager. Despite not bringing much news compared to previous editions, the title stands out for its realistic graphics and organic movements that emulate the behavior of athletes and teams in real life.

You can enjoy Madden NFL 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S for up to BRL 338.90 and on PC (via Steam and Origin) for BRL 249.00. The game is also in the EA Play catalog, and the version for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices is free.

Madden NFL 22 is another edition of the American football simulator created in 1988 for Apple II — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

If you’re a fan of International Superstar Soccer Deluxe, an SNES classic, this indie game will bring back fond memories. Pixel Cup Soccer 17, from Batovi Games studio, guarantees a lot of fun in soccer matches with pixelated graphics that refer to games from the 16-bit era. The game has disputes against an artificial intelligence or another player in local multiplayer, as well as a cooperative mode. You can even compete with men’s and women’s teams to become world champions. Pixel Cup Soccer 17 costs BRL 0.90 on the iPhone App Store (iOS) and BRL 19.99 for computers (PC, Mac and Linux) through Steam.

Aesthetics of Pixel Cup Soccer 17 recalls classic games of the 16-bit generation — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

