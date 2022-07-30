14 diseases that accelerate the release of INSS benefits

O INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social) is the government agency responsible for social security benefits such as retirement and death benefits. In the vast majority of cases, the insured person interested in receiving a benefit must have minimum grace period of 12 months of contribution.

This means that this citizen must have been collecting Social Security for at least one year before filing the application. However, there are some diseases that eliminate this requirement for both the beneficiary and his dependent.

Lawyer Átila Abela, a specialist in Social Security Law, recalls that the interested party “needs to have the quality of insured”. This condition is attributed to the INSS-affiliated citizen who makes monthly payments or is within the grace period.

The grace period is an interval in which the insured has preserved all his social security rights, even without making new contributions.

14 diseases that eliminate the need for the INSS

To be entitled to the exemption, the health condition considered serious must have arisen after the worker became a member of the INSS. It can exist as a result of an accident of any nature, including work-related.

Check a list of diseases that exempt the insured from fulfilling the grace period: