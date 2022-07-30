1,886 job openings for Sales Representative, apply!

It’s time to get a good job and enter the job market for good. This week, dozens of companies from the most diverse branches are 1,886 job vacancies open in charge of Trade Representative.

Read more: Register: 3,800 job openings in the telemarketing area

Opportunities are for companies such as Curar, Pescado Bahia, Iprovnett, Kalp, West Garden, Kapilaris Cosméticos, Gordon Energia Solar, Laura Confecções, Samvision Company, ESS Engenharia, Caiado Placas and many others.

Most employers are looking for professionals with a high school diploma, but there are positions that require more or less schooling. In addition, the position may also require specific skills such as English and/or driving license.

Step by step to sign up

These and other job vacancies were published on the InfoJobs website, where interested parties can check information such as salary, benefits, number of vacancies and more. See how to apply: