1,886 job openings for Sales Representative, apply!

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on 1,886 job openings for Sales Representative, apply! 1 Views

It’s time to get a good job and enter the job market for good. This week, dozens of companies from the most diverse branches are 1,886 job vacancies open in charge of Trade Representative.

Read more: Register: 3,800 job openings in the telemarketing area

Opportunities are for companies such as Curar, Pescado Bahia, Iprovnett, Kalp, West Garden, Kapilaris Cosméticos, Gordon Energia Solar, Laura Confecções, Samvision Company, ESS Engenharia, Caiado Placas and many others.

Most employers are looking for professionals with a high school diploma, but there are positions that require more or less schooling. In addition, the position may also require specific skills such as English and/or driving license.

Step by step to sign up

These and other job vacancies were published on the InfoJobs website, where interested parties can check information such as salary, benefits, number of vacancies and more. See how to apply:

  1. Enter the InfoJobs website;
  2. Click on the ad of interest;
  3. Read all available information;
  4. Tap on the link “Register Free Resume”;
  5. Fill in the requested data;
  6. Wait for the return with more information about the next steps.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

PIS 2021 and 2022 anticipated? See if you receive an installment of R$ 1,212; TABLE OF PIS 2021; 2022 PIS TABLE and payment schedule

As thousands of people did not withdraw in the appropriate period, the PIS 2022 can …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved