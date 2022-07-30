6 Natural Ways to Boost Testosterone After 50

Testosterone is a crucial hormone in the body. Men and women produce the substance, but at different levels.

According to endocrinologist Lorena Lima Amato, testosterone is essential throughout life and plays an important role in maintaining energy, health, sexual desire and fertility.

However, from the age of 50 onwards, a man enters a period called andropause, characterized by a considerable drop in testosterone production. The deficit and how it will affect everyday life will depend on the individual’s lifestyle.

“Men who have healthy routines and well-controlled chronic diseases manage to maintain a good level of testosterone despite their age. An elderly person aged 60, 65, 70 who is overweight, with poorly controlled diabetes, will have worse indicators, but will be able to change them by adopting good habits”, explains the doctor.

Among the effects of the drop in testosterone are muscle weakness, decreased disposition, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction and decreased bone density, among others.

Nutritionist Bruno Rua adds that, depending on the lifestyle, the drop in testosterone can even occur before 50. “Excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and stressful routine anticipate the drop in hormone levels”.

Here are six tips to recover testosterone production naturally:

1- Include physical activities in the routine

“It is essential that the patient has a training routine. You don’t need to have an intensity level like an athlete, but you must be able to maintain an average as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO): between 150 and 300 minutes a week of moderate activities. Strength training, done in bodybuilding, stands out for raising testosterone”, details Bruno Rua.

2 – Maintain the right weight

“It’s important to keep your weight under control. Obese men tend to have greater difficulty in producing testosterone. There are cases in which the man is not even obese, but maintains weight control taking into account only height, without taking into account body composition”, points out the nutritionist.

3 – Try to manage stress

“I have seen patients who, even at an age below andropause, had libido problems due to stress. This is a factor that directly affects issues such as sleep quality and lack of motivation for physical activities”, highlights Bruno Rua.

4 – Get restful sleep

“The moment of rest is related to health as a whole. Sleep is extremely important for the resumption of testosterone production in the patient. And we’re not talking about sleeping 12 straight hours. It’s about getting an adequate amount of quality sleep. Try to have a routine so that your body rests and the production of hormones during rest occurs”, recommends the nutritionist.

5 – Cut down on alcohol consumption

“During the pandemic, there was a significant increase in alcohol consumption among patients. Excessive alcohol ends up affecting the entire chain of habits that can help you resume testosterone production. If you drink a lot, your sleep is affected and the willingness to do physical activities is impaired”, says the nutritionist.

6 – Adequate vitamin levels

“It is extremely important that the person has adequate levels of three vitamins: D, Zinc and Magnesium. It is recurrent to have to prescribe vitamin D supplementation to patients, for example. That’s why I suggest that the person look for a professional and find out how the vitamin levels are in the body”, adds Bruno Rua.

