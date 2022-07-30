7 options to kill hunger and gain muscle







Dieting, whether to gain muscle mass or to lose weight, is not always simple. In both cases, the consumption of proteins, generally, must be high, to offer amino acids that will act in the construction of muscles and also to give greater satiety. The problem is, it’s not always feasible to eat chicken, beef, fish or eggs in a traditional way. Therefore, betting on a protein snack, for breakfast, for example, is usually a good alternative.

In this way, with the help of nutritionist, Susan Bowerman, specialist in sports nutrition, obesity and weight control, we have separated 7 good options for you to make your protein snack and maintain the diet. Check out:

7 protein snack options

1. YOGURT + FRUITS: In a bowl, place 1 pot of vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt with 5 small sliced ​​strawberries and sprinkle some ground cinnamon or grated nutmeg on top.

2. COTTAGE + VEGETABLES: It’s worth mixing 3⁄4 cup of cottage cheese with a little pepper and 1⁄2 cup of chopped vegetables (carrots and cucumber are good).

3. PATE + VEGETABLES RICK: you can eat 1⁄3 cup of chickpea spread, also known as hummus, using carrot, cucumber or celery sticks.

4. TUNA + AVOCADO: Surprise your taste buds by eating the vegetable sticks with a paste made from 1⁄2 can of tuna in water, 1⁄4 of medium mashed avocado, pepper and a few cubes of tomato.

5. EGG + TOMATO: to get away from the basics, cut 1 hard-boiled egg and 1 tomato into thin slices, then assemble canapés by placing the egg on top of the tomato. Season with salt, pepper and basil.

6. SPINACH + EGG: microwave 1 cup of chopped frozen spinach for 30 seconds. Pour a beaten egg seasoned with salt and pepper over the vegetables and heat for another 90 seconds. When it’s halfway through, take a break to stir the preparation.

7. SWEET POTATO + YOGHURT: Cut 1 medium cooked sweet potato in half and top it with 1 pot of unflavored low-fat Greek yogurt and grated nutmeg to taste. It is a healthy and light version of the traditional stuffed potato.