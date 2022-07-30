Adhesive ultrasound can produce high quality images; understand

posted on 7/29/2022 1:49 PM



(credit: Felice Frankel)

To make live images of organs and systems in the human body, doctors and researchers need to use a series of bulky and specialized equipment. A new design of the devices, developed by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), however, could facilitate such exams.

Shaped like a seal — measuring about 2 square centimeters in diameter and 3 millimeters thick — and with an adhesive capacity, the new devices developed by the Institute’s engineers are able to adhere to the skin to provide clear, continuous ultrasound images of internal organs for a total of 48 hours.

In the first tests, the researchers applied the patches to volunteers and were able to produce high-resolution images of the main blood vessels and deeper organs, such as the heart, lungs and stomach. The results found were published in the scientific journal science on Thursday (7/28).

In the study, the patches were able to monitor changes in organs as volunteers performed specific activities such as sitting, standing, running and even cycling.

Improvement in exams

Exams of this type require the use of liquid gel on the patient’s skin, which acts to transmit ultrasound waves. A probe, or transducer, is then pressed against the gel, sending sound waves into the body that echo off internal structures and return to the probe, where the echoed signals are translated into visual images.

However, one of the difficulties of the technique are images captured for long periods, since the liquid gel flows and dries over time, interrupting the capture.

Thus, the new adhesive proved capable of producing high quality images for a longer period, combined with an elastic adhesive layer with a rigid array of transducers. “This combination allows the device to adapt to the skin, maintaining the relative location of the transducers to generate clearer and more accurate images”, explains Chonghe Wang, one of the authors of the research.

How is it produced?

The device’s adhesive layer is made of two thin layers of elastomer that encapsulate an intermediate layer of solid hydrogel, a primarily water-based material that easily transmits sound waves. Unlike traditional ultrasound imaging gels, the MIT team’s hydrogel is elastic to prevent dehydration. Additionally, the bottom elastomer layer is designed to adhere to the skin, while the top layer adheres to a rigid array of transducers.

From the images of the patches, the team was able to observe the change in the diameter of the main blood vessels when the volunteers were sitting or standing. The patches were also able to capture details of deeper organs, such as the heart, which changes shape as the patient exercises.

Another observed moment showed the stomach distending and then shrinking as the volunteers drank and then expelled juice from their system. As some volunteers lifted weights, the team was able to detect bright patterns in the underlying muscles, signaling temporary microdamage.

“With the image, we can capture the moment in a workout before overuse and stop before the muscles are sore,” says Xiaoyu Chen, who also signs the text. “We still don’t know when that moment might be, but now we can provide image data that experts can interpret,” she says.

The next steps are to try to create stickers that work wirelessly in addition to AI-based software algorithms that can better interpret and diagnose sticker images.

For the researchers, in the future, it may be that in pharmacies and stores people can buy boxes of patches intended for different parts of the body. “We believe this represents a breakthrough in wearables and medical imaging,” says Zhao.