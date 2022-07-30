After tanning the entire volume, Larissa Manoela is filmed rolling around with ‘baile no morro’

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/n3j7oujMKt0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Gorgeous shape! Larissa Manoela, global actress, digital influencer and model, showed a lot of energy this Saturday morning (30) by sharing a video doing a lively choreography. The cracked shape and generous volume also caught the attention of the fans, all to the sound of “Baile no Morro”.

“Slightly late but still on time”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication. In the video, Larissa Manoela appears in a flashy bikini, while wearing glasses and a cap. The celebrity waddle called out on TikTok and received thousands of views. The actress has already surpassed the mark of 25.5 million followers on the social network.

“Ahh she is very perfect with this look”, praised a fan in the comments field. “I’m poor and I have pants like Larissa Manoela’s so I’m rich”, joked another one. “The day I dance like this, it will be another world”, pointed out a third.

@larissamanoelaSlightly late but still in time 🤍♬ dance on the hill speed up – Eric



Larissa Manoela talks about João Guilherme: “I have a lot of affection”

During an interview given to ‘TV Fama’, on RedeTV, Larissa Manoela was asked about her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, and the global actress showed a lot of affection for the influencer.

“He is a person I have a fondness for. It was part of a very special phase of my life. This love he has is a love with affection and admiration, in respect of everything he has lived with his ex-girlfriends. What matters is the affection that remains, the good memories and friendship”, said Larissa Manoela.

The muse also spoke more about her current phase in her career: “I am in a wonderful phase. Empowered, owner of my life, empowered woman, being happy and heart beating, thank God. That’s what matters”.

