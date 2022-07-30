All games that support 120 FPS on PS5

With new generation technologies increasingly implemented by devs and hardware, the trend is for games to be made available with better performance and optimization. On PS5, for example, several titles can already be tested with improved frame rates, where some cases reach a maximum of up to 120 FPS.

Frames per second conditions are limited and are not compatible with any type of equipment. Thus, it is only possible to enjoy them on the PS5 if the equipment has an HDMI 2.1 input port with support for 48 Gbps — or has an HDMI 2.0 connection, a minimum resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

See below for a complete list of all games that run on PS5 at 120 FPS (via Zuby Tech):