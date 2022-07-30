Amazon offer iPad Air 2022 with a discount of R$ 1,593

Amazon is selling the new 5th generation iPad Air at 20% cheaper (link to purchase). The offer is part of the early “Father’s Day 2022” campaign.

The tablet runs on Apple’s M1 chip, including the new generation Neural Engine, which delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous generation.

The Liquid Retina display is 10.9 inches, and features True Tone technologies, P3 wide color tones and anti-glare coating. The iPad Air 5 supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, which magnetically attaches to the device and charges wirelessly.

In terms of cameras, the rear has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens capable of recording 4K videos. In the case of the selfie camera, it also has 12 MP and an ultra-wide-angle lens, and it also has the “Central Stage” feature, which makes video calls more natural and the camera follows the user’s movements, increasing and decreasing. the frame when other people enter or leave the scene.

The product has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and is compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard peripherals, allowing you to write and work with the device.

In the “Father’s Day” offer, the 5th generation iPad Air – in the purple version and with 256 GB of storage – has promotionally lowered the price from R$7,992 to R$6,399, a savings of R$1,593.

