Amazonas registers two more suspected cases of monkeypox, says FVS | amazon

The two new suspected cases are of two men, aged between 20 and 30 years old, with a history of recent travel to other Brazilian states.

The cases were reported on the 27th and 28th of July this year. The investigations of the two cases are in charge of the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Manaus (CIEVS-Manaus) of the Municipal Health Department of Manaus.

According to CIEVS Manaus investigations, the two men had adenomegaly (enlarged lymph nodes in the neck), headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, fever, sore throat and evolving skin eruptions suggestive of Monkeypox.

The two patients were treated by the Fundação de Medicina Tropical – Heitor Vieira Dourado (FMT-HVD), in Manaus.

The sample of one of the patients was collected and sent to the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Amazonas (Lacen-AM), at FVS-AM. The second suspected case is under investigation and the sample, when collected, will also be sent to Lacen-AM.

The samples will be submitted to tests carried out by the Instituto Leônidas and Maria Deane (ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia). By national protocol, a second sample of each of the patients will be sent to Lacen of the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Lacen/Funed), in Minas Gerais, also for diagnosis.

According to the FVS-AM, patients are stable, recovering at home and in isolation. The home investigation of the case continues, by CIEVS Manaus.

Until this Friday (29), Amazonas has a confirmed case for Monkeypox. The patient is stable, recovering at home and in isolation.