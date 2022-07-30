André Janones admits possibility of withdrawing presidential candidacy, says advisory | Elections 2022

Manifesto for democracy: what presidential candidates say

“Yes (I am willing to withdraw the candidacy to support Squid). If not, I wouldn’t talk. I am fully aware of my size from an electoral point of view, which is micro: one or two points (in the polls). But at the same time, I am aware of the symbolism of my candidacy in this election,” Janones said to the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

Janones’ press office confirmed the information to g1 and, treated the possibility of withdrawing the candidacy as a “possibility”.

Datafolha research released on Thursday (29) points out that Lula leads with 47% of voting intentions in the first round, against 29% for Bolsonaro. Janones has 1%.

On Thursday (28), Squid responded to a message from Janones on the social network Twitter with an invitation to meet.

The applicant for Avante accepted, in response given this Friday. “Invitation accepted. Let’s talk.” Then, Squid then said, “I’ll call you.”

Before the invitation, PT had commented on a post in which Janones explained that he would like to be president to “change the lives of people” who are hungry in the country and guarantee the payment of permanent aid, in addition to “defending Brazilian democracy, which today is at risk”.

After the nod, Janones criticized the fact that other presidential candidates had closed their doors to dialogue with him.