Anitta’s investment, intimate perfume may not be an ally of female health; understand









One more release of anita, announced last Thursday, 28, promises to be successful. This time, the novelty is an intimate perfume, Puzzy, developed in partnership with the pharmaceutical company Cimed. According to the singer, the fragrance is the same one she has used for years. However, despite sounding tempting, the idea raises the alarm in relation to intimate health.

The vaginal flora is a region that deserves specific attention and care, since the use of certain substances can unbalance the pH and bring a series of consequences. Therefore, before choosing to perfume the area, it is essential to be aware that “vagina smells like a vagina”, as highlighted by Viviane Monteiro, gynecologist, obstetrician and member of the Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Rio de Janeiro (SGORJ).

According to the specialist, it is not possible, nor recommended to try, to extinguish the natural physiological smell of the region. “The groin has more sweat glands than the armpits, so the idea is not to block sweating, but to maintain control”, explains the doctor.

In addition, the foul odor, usually persistent even after bathing, can be an indicator of health and, therefore, it is important to recognize it. The smell like rotten fish, for example, can signal a vaginosis or, when accompanied by yellowish or greenish discharge, a bacterial infection. In this case, it is essential to consult a gynecologist.

Viviane clarifies that intimate perfumes and deodorants can be used sparingly, only on specific occasions, such as “on those busier days when you won’t have time to take a shower before going to a certain place”, for example. Her indication is not to apply directly to the vulva. Alternatively, spray on your underwear or on a paper and gently swipe the outer region.

To avoid unpleasant odors, it is important to keep appointments and gynecological exams up to date, as well as perform basic hygiene in the region. Remembering that you should never wash inside the vaginal canal. Cleaning should be done with specific products (alcohol-free and hypoallergenic) only on the outside, that is, on the vulva. Still, it is worth adhering to the daily use of panties made of natural material, such as cotton.





“Puzzy by Anitta” is a deo cologne in spray, with three different fragrances Photo: Disclosure

According to Cimed, the Puzzy by Anitta formula was 100% developed by the pharmaceutical company, is approved in gynecological and dermatological tests and authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

“The production of Puzzy was carried out in order to ensure that the product does not cause burning, since the formula is 100% alcohol-free and hypoallergenic, in addition to not containing parabens”, informs the brand.