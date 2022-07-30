‘Appearance of children’, says PM who helped rescue 19 and 22-year-olds trapped at home in RJ | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

The PM captain who helped rescue a mother and two children held for 17 years in private prison described the scene inside the house, in Guaratiba, west of Rio, as appalling, where the victims were left without food in an unhygienic environment, the information is from Portal R7.

In an interview with Record TV Riopolice officer Willian Oliveira said he initially thought that the 19 and 22-year-olds imprisoned by their own father were children due to their appearance, probably due to lack of adequate development.

“In that scenario, I had no doubt that they were children. By the time I arrived, the boy was very agitated. He had an intellectual disability, the girl too. And he was on her lap. I thought they were two children. When we found the record and saw the age, we didn’t believe it. The boy was 19, and the girl was 22. I believe that, due to malnutrition, they did not develop properly and, indeed, they looked like children”, he said.

The military police officer also reported that his first attitude was to offer water and food to the woman, who had a fearful posture.

“At that, she looked at me with a scared reaction and said that he doesn’t let the children eat. And then I told her that that situation was over and that if she had anything to give the children, she could. She said that the neighbor had given her bread, but that she could not give it to the children. Even with the individual arrested, he remained in her mind, exerting that trauma, that psychological violence. An appalling scenario,” she said.

Willian also said that all the agents involved in the rescue were impacted by the situation in which the family lived, especially due to the time they were kept in the house, which was dark, damp and very dirty.

The PM also commented on the satisfaction of seeing the victims, who are hospitalized with dehydration and severe malnutrition, receiving all the necessary clinical care at the hospital.

“Fantastic, we can tell from her smile there. The boy was also showered, hair combed. This is rewarding, transformative and makes us move forward in our profession, which is so arduous”, she said.

Neighbors say the aggressor put on loud music and kept children tied up

The neighborhood was shocked by the revelation of the case on Thursday (28). According to some accounts, the assailant, who was arrested, was known to keep the music loud inside the house all day, supposedly to drown out any cries for help.

A 20-year resident of the region, a man who identified himself as Alberto said he never imagined what was happening inside the house: “The gate was rarely opened. I didn’t even know he had a family. For me, he lived alone.”

Another neighbor, who identified himself as Sebastião, was responsible for helping the family. He said he communicated with his mother through a hole in the gate and that he brought bread to the children, but the attacker threw the food away.

According to Sebastião, the victims were tied up and without food. He said he had been trying for help for two years to rescue the family and sought out a family clinic in the area.

The direction of the Alkindar Soares Pereira Filho Family Clinic said that it notified the suspicion in 2020 to the Guardianship Council of the region, which reported, at the time, that it had taken the complaint to the Public Ministry and the Childhood Court.

The unit stated that it does not have the police power to act beyond legal referral and that several attempts were made by the unit’s professionals to accompany the family and bring health care to this home, but the resident did not allow the health team to enter the unit. immobile.

The Guardianship Council of Guaratiba declared that it had been following the case for two years and that it had registered a police report at the 43rd DP (Guaratiba), in addition to having communicated the fact to the Childhood and Youth Court.

The MP-RJ (Rio Public Ministry) said it had not been informed that the violence had not stopped. The prosecution added that the role of the Guardianship Council and the protection network is being investigated.

The Police Station for Assistance to Women of Campo Grande stated that the case was presented by military police and that the author was booked in flagrante delicto for the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment. The investigation is ongoing.