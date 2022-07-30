Argentina beats Paraguay for the women’s Copa America and goes to the Copa

With the right to a dramatic comeback, Argentina beat Paraguay 3-1 today, for the third place in the Copa America women, and qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

Romina Núñez (against), opened the scoring for the parguaias at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia, Colombia. Yamila Rodríguez (twice) and Florencia Bon Segundo turned to Argentina.

Thus, the selection of Argentina, with the third place won, secured the third and final spot in the competition for the World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, in Australia and New Zealand. This will be the fourth time for the Argentines in the tournament between national teams.

Paraguay is still looking for its first participation in the competition through the repechage – divided into three groups, two with three teams and one with four, and which separates two spots for Asia, Africa, Central and North America, and South America; and one for Oceania and Europe.

In addition, the other two teams qualified for the World Cup are Brazil and Colombia, which will play the final of the Copa América this Sunday, at 21:00 (Brasília time). In addition, the Brazilian and Colombian teams also guaranteed a spot in the next Olympics, in 2024, in Paris, France.

The duel between Argentina and Paraguay

After good arrivals from both sides, the Paraguay team created more and took more danger to the opposing goal. Thus, in the 38th minute, Jessica Martínez received a pass and hit hard. However, the ball exploded on the crossbar, with a deflection by goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

In the corner kick, Limpia Carregandos threw himself at the ball and deflected it at the second post. Argentine midfielder Romina Núñez tried to move away, but ended up playing against her own goal and scored against, opening the scoring of the match.

At the return of the break, Argentina changed its posture and went on the attack. At three minutes, he scared the ball with a kick on the crossbar and, at seven, Yamila Rodríguez made a beautiful move, but the kick was blocked.

Five minutes later, the Paraguayan reply. Again the number ten Jessica Martínez received a pass at the entrance of the area and fired a right kick. The ball, once again, exploded on the crossbar. This time, without the goalkeeper’s deflection.

Turn in the final stretch of the second half

When the game looked like it wouldn’t have as much emotion, however, Argentina equalized. In the 33rd minute of the second half, Yamila Rodríguez received a throw and came face to face with goalkeeper Bobadilla. Shirt 11 then just touched the archer’s exit and left everything the same in Armenia.

The turn of the sisters then happened in the extra time. In the 45th minute, Florencia Bon Segundo took a free kick from the edge of the area in the corner of Bobadilla. The goalkeeper, who had already taken a step to the side, could not recover and the ball died at the back of the net.

Finally, a minute later, Yamila Rodríguez was again placed in depth and came out in the face of the Paraguayan goalkeeper in a move very similar to the first Argentine goal. Shirt 11, this time, dribbled Bobadilla to make it 3 to 1 and secure Argentina’s spot in the World Cup.