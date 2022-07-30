Arthur Aguiar makes a shocking statement and reveals that he started his sex life at a young age: “11, 12 years old”

BBB champion, Arthur Aguiar, recently participated in the BrunetCast podcast, in an interview, the singer told a little more about his experience in reality, his life and details of his past. In the midst of this conversation, Arthur confessed to having started his sex life at a very early age.

“At 11, 12 years old. I always went to the funk community dance, damn it. I went to nightclubs even when I wasn’t old enough. Today it is more difficult, but at the time I entered”, revealed. According to the actor, he would go with the company of a much older friend, who was the one who introduced him to this subject.

Arthur also commented that part of the beginning of his early sex life was due to the absence of his father during his childhood: “My father – the mother’s second husband – and my mother always worked very hard. There was never any dialogue in my family With whom do I ask questions? Who will teach me? is that person” he explained.

For Aguiar, the presence of man was an ideal factor of influence in his life: “I saw his attitudes, heard what he said. And that for me was the way. Within the universe I knew, I saw him succeeding. He was seven or eight years older than me. He had a car, he worked, he had his money and he had a lot of women. For me, that was the way”, finished.