Atltico: coach Cuca registered with the IDB and will make his debut against Inter

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Cuca will be Atltico’s commander in the game against Inter Cuca was registered as Atlético’s coach in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), this Friday (29). Thus, the coach will be in charge of the alvinegro team in the match against Internacional, this Sunday (31), at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre-RS, for the Brazilian Championship.

Cuca commanded the historic 2021 of Atltico, which won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.

Announced in March of that year to succeed the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, the coach from Paraná reached 74.17% at the end of the season. There were 48 victories, 14 draws and nine defeats in 71 performances.

photo: reproduction Cuca was registered with the IDB this Friday

Cuca left Galo pointed out by many as the greatest coach in the club’s history. In addition to the three titles in this second season, in the first, between 2011 and 2013, he was twice champion of Minas Gerais and champion of the Copa Libertadores.

From 2011 to 2013, Cuca scored 59.7% in 153 matches, with 80 wins, 34 draws and 39 losses. In all, he commanded the alvinegro in 224 matches, with 128 victories, 48 ​​draws and 48 defeats (64.2%).