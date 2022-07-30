Atltico lends striker Fbio Gomes to Vasco until the end of the season
photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico The number 9 has a contract with Galo until the end of 2025
Atltico agreed, this Friday (29), the loan of striker Fbio Gomes to Vasco until November 30 of this year, when the season ends. During the period, the club from Rio de Janeiro will fully pay the salaries of the 25-year-old player.
Earlier this year, Fbio Gomes was hired by Atltico ao Oeste (SP), after an outstanding season at the NY Red Bulls, in the United States, where he played on loan in 2021. In the North American team, the striker contributed seven goals and six assists in 31 games. Shirt 9 has a contract with Galo until the end of 2025.
At 1.92m tall, Fbio Gomes arrived at Atltico under the curious eyes of the crowd, who were waiting for the characteristics of a striker with firepower and good presence in the area. The athlete, however, had few opportunities to demonstrate his style of play.
Since joining Galo, Fbio has played in 16 games – five as a starter – and scored three goals. There were 569 minutes on the field with the white shirt.
His last participation was in the 1-1 draw with Cuiab, at Arena Pantanal, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. He was substituted in the 31st minute of the second half for Alan Kardec, a newcomer to the squad, who scored the Atletico goal in the game.
