Baby undergoes laser treatment on face and parents are criticized | Health

Personal archive Baby Kingsley, 6 months old, underwent laser treatment to remove birthmarks

An Australian couple has come under fire on social media after having their 6-month-old son undergo laser treatment to remove a birthmark from his face. The baby, named Kingsley, was born with a condition known as “Port-wine stains” that covered half of his face.

Port wine stain birthmarks are usually harmless, but if they occur on the face or eye area, they are sometimes linked to glaucoma and a rare neurological disorder called Sturge Weber Syndrome. Sturge-Weber syndrome causes seizures and other disabilities, while glaucoma affects vision and can cause blindness. Kingsley was diagnosed with both diseases.

In interviews with news portals in several countries, the mother explained that the spots can develop a “cobblestone” appearance, with raised bumps, grooves and the risk of vascular blisters, which can burst and bleed dangerously.

“Once a port-wine stain gets to this stage, it is often very difficult to treat and the laser has almost no effect as the skin is already so badly damaged,” Brooke told British newspaper The Sun.

Maria Claudia Tírico, a dermatologist at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, confirms the situation. The specialist says that the stain removal procedure should be performed in childhood.

“For the treatment of stains, the laser is the best alternative. It is the most effective and safest method. And there are no other options, such as drugs or creams. The sooner it is done, the better the result. of stain that, with time, gains nodules, protuberance, more evident malformations, which can cause not only a worsening of the aesthetic issue, but also changes in function. For example, if it grows on the eyelids, they can weigh them down and require corrections surgical”.

The dermatologist says that there is no minimum age to submit a child with “Port wine stain” to laser treatment, as long as the procedure is done properly, with eye protection. The doctor guarantees that laser treatment is extremely safe, as it only reaches the skin vessels and works in a highly specific way, in addition to being little uncomfortable.

When Kingsley was born, the family was referred to the dermatology and vascular department at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Australia. There, doctors performed the boy’s first treatment and explained in more detail why the laser would be important for the baby. According to the mother, the aim of the laser treatment is not to “remove” the birthmark, but to “keep the skin healthy, to prevent further damage to the area”.

Maria Claudia Tírico explains that the laser only treats the spots and prevents them from evolving. The other diseases associated with “Port wine stain” must be monitored by doctors who are specialists in each of them.

