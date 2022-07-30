Band ends soap opera about Faustão and sets the future of the presenter on TV

faustão has been the subject of several rumors about the possibility of leaving the daily schedule of band and return on Sundays. It’s one of the ideas evaluated for several months, but it all depends on the presenter’s willingness to stay or not on Monday to Friday nights.

Through a note, the top management of the Band informs that the last word on whether or not Faustão will leave prime time depends solely on the presenter, according to information from journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7.

Band’s main star, Faustão will only leave the channel’s daily schedule if he so wishes.

“Fausto only leaves the diary if he wants to”, notifies the direction of the Saad family channel. The communicator is satisfied with the carriage’s performance, that is, he does not intend to leave the station’s daily nights.

What is understood within the Band is that the hiring of Faustão, as well as his daily program, is part of a project to give more quality to the prime time of the São Paulo broadcaster.

It is a problem to be resolved in the coming weeks, as the rumors involving Faustão’s departure from the daily grid directly interfere with the company’s coffers. The advertising market is interested in the subject to understand how the open TV prime time will work next year.

Recalling that currently only two presenters of auditorium programs are currently at risk in daily programs: Faustão himself, from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm, and Ratinho, from 10:15 pm to 11:30 pm, by SBT.

The two, for the sake of survival, produce at least five different programs a week, as a way of diversifying their catalog of attractions. Ratinho, for example, has Dez ou Mil, Gol Show, Jornal Rational, Boteco do Ratinho and a day for games and attractions linked to circus theater.

