Band expresses itself about Catia Fonseca going to Globo’s mornings

After rumors surfaced that presenter Catia Fonseca would be negotiating a trip to Globo’s mornings, which recently promoted major changes in its morning schedule, Band’s management sought to get more information about a possible negotiation between the parties to better understand the that would be happening. According to information from reporter Paola Zanon, from Notícias da TV, the holder of Melhor da Tarde was called by her directors and stated that there is no conversation with the audience leader.

The information about a possible change to a Rio de Janeiro broadcaster emerged last Monday (25th), after a low-credibility blog claimed that Globo was trying to hire Catia, in addition to stating that negotiations were already advanced. According to the investigation by Notícias da TV, Antonio Zimmerle, director-general of the Band, was surprised by the news and contacted Globo itself, which warned that it had no interest in hiring the presenter and that her name was not even considered by the channel’s management, satisfied with the current formation of her mornings.

The presenter is considered the queen of merchans and has a valid contract with the Band until the end of 2023 — Catia Fonseca made her debut on the station in 2017 and had her contract renewed for another three years in 2020. “Catia Fonseca is very dear to the station and has brought excellent results”, declared the Band press office.

Catia Fonseca reveals that she does not know Ana Maria Braga personally

Catia Fonseca surprised José Luiz Datena by reporting that, despite having replaced Ana Maria Braga at Record between 1999 and 2000, she does not know the Globo communicator personally. The presenter of Brasil Urgente was stunned by the revelation made by his fellow broadcaster. “I was amazed,” said the journalist.

“Now I was amazed that you never met Ana Maria. Should have found it. Why don’t you book with her?”, asked the anchor of the police newspaper. “You believe? It seems that when we mark it doesn’t work. You know why, on several occasions, I went to the exhibition she did, which I participated, which she called, it didn’t work out because I had an external one and it was delayed”, recalled Catia Fonseca.