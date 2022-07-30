Band makes suspense with Faustão in 2023 to avoid disaster

Band neither denies nor confirms Faustão’s permanence in its daily schedule in 2023. Sought, the broadcaster guarantees that the attraction commanded by the veteran only leaves the schedule from Monday to Friday if that is the option of the presenter. Such a positioning, in fact, is a way of shielding the program from becoming a commercial disaster.

O OnScreen found that the broadcaster decided to indicate Faustão’s permanence in Band to the press, as happened this week, so that the program does not become a problem in the commercial sector. Confirming that the attraction will no longer be daily next year would be like assuming the failure of the channel’s big bet in 2022.

By saying that the program will not be restricted to weekends, the broadcaster seeks to satisfy the market. The objective is that, by ensuring that Fausto Silva stays on Monday through Friday nights, sales of the program by the commercial sector of the channel become easier.

continues after advertising

To say that Faustão will only air on Sundays, for example – as he did in front of Domingão until last year, on Globo – would be to admit that the daily attraction has its days numbered and assume the failure of the enterprise. This scenario would inevitably alienate advertisers and could even bring forward the program’s reformulation on the grid.

Behind the scenes at Band, Faustão has not yet confirmed whether he will continue his daily program in 2023. Within the team itself, many professionals are betting on changing the frequency, but still depend on a confirmation from the presenter.

continues after advertising

The internal crisis, however, is already a reality. The high cost of the daily program has caused a mass layoff in recent weeks. The cuts also included lunch for the audience, who previously could attend a steakhouse, but now have to make do with two snacks, at the beginning and end of the recording.

Faustão loses time on the grid for Zeca Camargo; Band maneuver seeks to increase the average of the newly hired

Recently, Faustão lost half an hour of his program to 1001 Questions, by Zeca Camargo, which airs soon after. It was a maneuver by the Band because the last 30 minutes were the ones in which Fausto Silva’s variety show registered its lowest ratings. This caused the average daily attraction to drop.

continues after advertising

Since Faustão wasted time on the grid, the changes in the numbers of his program could already be noticed. Last Thursday (27), the attraction scored an average of 4.6 points in Greater São Paulo, much more than the 2.7 points recorded at the beginning of the month, on Wednesday, July 6th. The data are from Kantar Ibope.

The impression remains that Fausto Silva is raising his ratings. But, until 10 pm, the audience reached by the presenter was already in the range of 4 points, they were only harmed by the final 30 minutes, with a lower audience. The highest average, to date, was on debut: 8.3 points on January 17.

continues after advertising

Currently, Faustão na Band airs from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm, with different scenes each day of the week. In addition to the titular, the program also Anne Lotterman and the communicator’s son, João Guilherme Silva, in the team of presenters.