Bar owner arrested for hiding cameras to film women in bathroom

According to the country's authorities, the man maintained this scheme for years.

A man has been arrested after he was discovered hiding cameras to watch women using the establishment’s restroom. The case took place in Mallorca, a tourist region in Spain.

According to authorities in the country, the man maintained this scheme for years. Here’s how it worked: he hid small cameras in camouflaged containers, like water bottles, and left them in the bathroom, recording everything.

Investigations began when a customer called the police after finding the camera in the bathroom. During the investigation, authorities identified the owner of the bar as responsible for the recordings, as he appears in the images moving the camera to get the memory cards with the videos.

The police investigated the images and managed to identify 38 women victims of the scheme. Authorities believe, however, that the number could be much higher.

In all, 5,000 recordings were collected at the site. Police are still investigating whether the man shared or sold the footage. The owner of the bar will answer for the crime in freedom.

