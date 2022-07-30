Before going to the beach, Loreto and Kalimann exchanged kisses on Globo

Everything indicates that José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann are getting to know each other better. This Friday (29/7), the two were photographed together on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. Before that, also this week, the actor and the digital influencer were seen exchanging a kiss in public.

Sources from the LeoDias column claim that the kiss in question took place at Estúdios Globo, formerly called Projac, while Rafa and Loreto headed towards MG4, a complex with the three new studios of the Rio station.

Actor José Loreto and influencer Rafa Kalimann on the beach

The actor and influencer were caught by photographer Angélica Martins, from AgNews, enjoying the afternoon at Joatinga beach, in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (7/29). Bella, the actor’s daughter, and Sofia, the influencer’s niece, were with them.

The LeoDias column sought out José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann after receiving the information about the kiss at Estúdios Globo, but the contact was not returned until the end of this article.

