Bethânia’s marriage to João Vicente’s mother surprises web

A video of Maria Bethânia celebrating in her hometown of Santo Amaro, Bahia, ended up going viral in recent days on Twitter. One detail in particular caught the attention of netizens.

In the records, the singer appears giving a kiss on the mouth to the stylist Gilda Midani. Soon, there was also someone who revealed the artist’s marriage to the mother of actor and presenter João Vicente de Castro. “Lucky is João who has Bethânia as a stepmother”, said an internet user. “Didn’t know they were married,” said another, surprised.

Surprise has its reason for being. Not that the relationship is that recent. Now married, Maria Bethânia, 76, and Gilda Midani, 62, have been together since 2017. Watch the video below:

The marriage, although it is known in the artistic world, is taken with discretion by the two. Gilda is even responsible for some of the costumes used by the singer in her shows.

João Vicente de Castro, who doesn’t miss a show in Bethânia, is the result of Gilda’s marriage to journalist Tarso de Castro, one of the founders of the newspaper “O Pasquim”, who died at the age of 49 in 1991.

Afterwards, the stylist lived a marriage of more than a decade with the famous music producer André Midani, who died in 2019.

