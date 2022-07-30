Bill wants new FGTS withdrawal method

A project that is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies wants to change the legislation and allow a new method of withdrawing the FGTS. The project wants to authorize the worker to withdraw the fund even if he resigns.

As reported by Valor Investe, PL 1747/22 was presented by deputy Laercio Oliveira (PP-SE) and amends law 8036/90, which regulates the FGTS. The rule allows exceptions in cases of retirement, real estate financing and treatment of serious illness.

Currently, credits are released only when the termination takes place on the initiative of the employer. According to Oliveira, this rule treats the two poles of the labor relationship unequally, that is, employee and employer.

“It is not fair that the worker bears the cost of termination”, says the deputy. “The employee without immediate access to his FGTS and without unemployment insurance, which were acquired with the exercise of his work, is unable to exercise a bound duty”.

When can I withdraw my FGTS?

You can only use your FGTS if you fit into some specific situations, described below. On the official FGTS website, you can see how and where to withdraw the money in each case and what documents are required.

