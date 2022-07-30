Bivar locks up the platform in SP and shows signs that it can support Lula in the 1st round

posted on 07/30/2022 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

On the eve of the PSDB and MDB state conventions in São Paulo to close the ticket for the reelection of the toucan governor Rodrigo Garcia, the president of União Brasil and still a pre-candidate for the presidency, Luciano Bivar, raised the price to join the coalition of the third via paulista. With the key to the most stuffed safe by the Electoral Fund — close to R$ 1 billion to spend on advertising in the next two months — and the longest mandatory advertising time, which starts on August 16, on radio and TV, the Pernambuco cacique insists on appointing Garcia’s deputy, despite the agreement signed in April for the vacancy to be filled by the MDB.

Bivar even threatens to abdicate the presidential race and join the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Planalto, if his party does not win the vice-president in São Paulo. Sources linked to the governor, heard by Correio, defined the politician’s strategy as “blackmail”. Bivar is, in the opinion of these interlocutors, building a political base in São Paulo and, simultaneously, paving the way to support Lula in a possible PT government in 2023. The largest electoral college in the country, São Paulo is considered the tip of the balance in the election presidential. Whoever wins in the state will accumulate the clout to influence Brazilian politics over the next four years.

Faced with the impasse, the presidents of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, and of the MDB, Baleia Rossi, are in the capital of São Paulo to try to unlock the knot that should postpone, until next week, the formation of the governing ticket around Garcia. The governor wants to announce tomorrow, at the Tucana convention, the name of the former secretary of Health of the capital of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido who, in April, changed the PSDB for the MDB with the promise of being nominated for the vacancy. Araújo and Rossi had lunch yesterday with the president of the São Paulo City Council, Milton Leite, main guarantor of União Brasil in the governor’s pro-reelection alliance.

Without an agreement, the PSDB and MDB must decide, at the conventions, to leave open the name for the Senate race, trusting the maintenance of the agreement with Bivar’s party. The dispute over the government of São Paulo — the birthplace of the third way of the center — must be one of the fiercest in the country. The toucans are trying to maintain their hegemony in the state, which has lasted almost three decades, but they will have to face candidates supported by the main protagonists of the presidential race: former ministers Fernando Haddad (PT) – leader of the polls of voting intention -, backed by by Lula; and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

double game

The support of União Brasil to Lula is treated as strategic by PT leaders, interested in expanding, towards the center, the range of the former president’s alliances, until now limited to leftist parties. But Bivar’s demands and his party’s own internal division prevent a formal coalition. The association is the result of the merger of the DEM with the PSL, Bolsonaro’s former party, with a strong anti-PT bias.

The attempt to attract Lula’s party to the platform of the Union candidate for the governorship of Bahia, ACM Neto, for example, is considered unfeasible by the PT, as it would depend on the withdrawal of the PT candidate for the Ondina Palace, Jerônimo Rodrigues, one of the leaders in local searches. Senator Jaques Wagner, one of the most influential leaders of the PT, said that the chance of supporting ACM Neto is “zero”.

In São Paulo, the movement is in the opposite direction: Haddad keeps open the seat of vice on his ticket, in the hope of attracting União Brasil and ratifying Bivar’s support for Lula at the national level. “For the PT, it would be fundamental, not only because of the TV time during election time, but I think it’s difficult. It’s Bivar’s game, negotiating with more than one side”, said a articulator of Lula’s campaign, privately, to the Mail.